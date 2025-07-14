No Peace, No Mercy: Trump Warns Moscow of New Tariffs

Trump Sets 50-Day Ultimatum for Russia on Ukraine

President of the United States Donald Trump has warned that the US will impose 100% tariffs on Russia and its trading partners if no peace agreement is reached on the Ukraine conflict within 50 days.

"We will impose secondary sanctions if no deal is reached within 50 days — it’s that simple," — Donald Trump, President of the United States

Trump voiced dissatisfaction with Moscow’s current posture and accused the Russian side of engaging in “empty talk” regarding conflict resolution.

Trump Comments on 'Crippling' Sanctions Bill

Speaking on a proposed bill in Congress that seeks “crippling sanctions” against Moscow, Trump expressed skepticism about its necessity. He dismissed the idea of 500% duties, calling them impractical and excessive.

"I think tariffs at 500% don’t make much sense — beyond a certain point, it loses its meaning. A 100% tariff will have the same effect." — Donald Trump

Trump added that he hopes both sides in the conflict will take steps toward de-escalation and diplomacy, avoiding the need for further American sanctions. He declined to comment on how the US might respond if Russia escalates its military campaign, instead urging the press to “stop entertaining such scenarios.”

New NATO-Led Weapons Deliveries to Ukraine

During the same meeting, Trump unveiled details of a new US-NATO agreement on weapons deliveries to Ukraine. He clarified that the US will not finance these shipments but will manufacture the arms for sale — with European nations footing the bill.

“We’ve reached an agreement — we’ll supply the weapons, and they [Europe] will pay for them,” Trump said. He noted that coordination of the deliveries would be handled by NATO and US Ambassador to the alliance, Matthew Whitaker.

Among the items included in the latest military aid package are 17 Patriot air defense systems. “Some will be arriving very soon — within a matter of days,” Trump confirmed.