'Little Surprise': Trump Announces NATO Weapon Plan and Sanctions Countdown on Russia

'Little Surprise' Unveiled: Trump Gives Russia 50 Days to Reach Ukraine Deal or Face Penalties

President of the United States Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Moscow: if no progress is made toward a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine within 50 days, Washington will impose secondary tariffs of up to 100% on Russia.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ USA and Russia

"One of the reasons we’re here today is that I am extremely dissatisfied with Russia. We are prepared to impose very high tariffs if we do not reach an agreement within 50 days. I hope it won’t come to that, but all I keep hearing is talk, talk, talk," said Trump. He added that the planned tariffs would be "roughly 100%."

Trump contrasted this with a proposed bill by Senator Lindsey Graham — which calls for 500% duties on countries that buy oil and gas from Russia — suggesting it would become redundant if his own sanctions were enacted.

NATO and EU to Pay for US Weapons to Ukraine

Trump also announced a new weapons transfer initiative in partnership with NATO, whereby the United States will manufacture and deliver arms to Europe — with the cost to be borne by European countries. These weapons, including Patriot missile systems, will then be delivered to Ukraine.

"We’ve reached a deal today — and I’ll ask Mark [Rutte] to speak about it — where we provide them with weapons, and they pay for it," Trump explained. He confirmed that the US is preparing to send 17 Patriot air defense systems to Europe, many of which are expected to end up in Ukraine within days.

Trump emphasized that the United States would not cover any costs itself.

"We’re not buying them. We’re producing them, and they’re paying," he said. The delivery of Patriots is seen as a significant upgrade to Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Market Reaction and Outlook

Trump expressed hope that neither further sanctions nor an escalation of the conflict would be necessary. "I believe Russia and Ukraine will take steps toward a settlement," he stated. Nonetheless, the threat of sanctions has already had an impact on global markets.

The Moscow Exchange Index (IMOEX2) rose by 2.4% to 2,705 points following the US President’s remarks.

The new American initiative underscores a shift in strategy: combining financial pressure with a NATO-led mechanism to continue arming Ukraine, while minimizing direct US expenditure. Whether the 50-day countdown yields diplomatic results remains to be seen — but the stakes are clearly rising.