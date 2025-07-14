World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Zangezur Corridor: Washington Steps In to Mediate with Bold Proposal

US Offers to Lease Zangezur Corridor for 100 Years
World

The United States has expressed readiness to take control of the strategically vital Zangezur Corridor between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a bid to resolve the prolonged stalemate over the route. US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack told reporters that Washington is prepared to lease the 32-kilometer stretch for 100 years if it helps end the dispute.

US flags
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Leosmedley, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
US flags

"They’ve been arguing over a 32-kilometer road for ten years," Barrack said. "Then America comes in and says: 'Fine, we’ll take the 32 kilometers for a hundred years, and you can split it between yourselves.'" The proposal reportedly includes the involvement of a private American company as the implementing guarantor, according to Middle East Eye.

Turkey is said to have initiated the idea, which the US then supported. However, the plan has hit roadblocks—Armenia demanded that the company also operate a section of the corridor passing through the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which Azerbaijan considers unacceptable interference.

What Is the Zangezur Corridor?

The Zangezur Corridor is a proposed transport route through Armenia’s Syunik Province, designed to connect western Azerbaijan with its exclave, Nakhchivan. The corridor, approximately 40 km in length, would include road and rail links. The region borders Iran and is seen as a crucial passageway for regional trade and logistics.

While Azerbaijan supports the project, Armenia prefers its own initiative called the “Crossroads of Peace” and rejects the term "Zangezur Corridor," viewing it as a challenge to its sovereignty. Baku, on the other hand, insists that Armenia cannot guarantee uninterrupted access and thus opposes full Armenian control over the route.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has openly supported the corridor, highlighting its strategic and economic importance. He has also warned that if Armenia refuses to cooperate, an alternative 107-kilometer route through Iran—dubbed the "Aras Corridor"—will be developed instead. Construction has already begun on the Azerbaijani side, with Iranian contractors building the necessary infrastructure on their territory.

Transit between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan was cut off after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the outbreak of the First Karabakh War (1992–1994). Since then, land access has only been possible via Iran or by air. The revival of the Zangezur route is viewed as key to restoring economic ties and connectivity in the South Caucasus region.

Whether the bold US offer will be accepted remains to be seen. But if realized, it would mark an unprecedented step in American involvement in South Caucasus geopolitics and could reshape the regional balance of power.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Patriot Missiles, Offensive Weapons: Trump Shifts Stance on Ukraine
World
Patriot Missiles, Offensive Weapons: Trump Shifts Stance on Ukraine
'Little Surprise' Unveiled: Trump Gives Russia 50 Days to Reach Ukraine Deal or Face Penalties
World
'Little Surprise' Unveiled: Trump Gives Russia 50 Days to Reach Ukraine Deal or Face Penalties
Lindsey Graham Teases Aggressive Russia Speech by Trump on July 14
World
Lindsey Graham Teases Aggressive Russia Speech by Trump on July 14
Popular
Superman Director Kryptonite – James Gunn Is Not Talented

Modern Hollywood is evidently not interested in making Art…or making money…or making audiences want to see films.

Superman Director Kryptonite – James Gunn Is Not Talented
Patriot Missiles, Offensive Weapons: Trump Shifts Stance on Ukraine
U.S. May Send Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine Capable of Hitting Moscow
U.S. to Pressure Putin as Trump Set to Announce Sanctions, Weapon Sales
Russian Doctors Amputate Lower Body in One of World’s Rarest Surgeries
Superman Director Kryptonite – James Gunn Is Not Talented Guy Somerset Experts Explain Russia’s 'New Approach' in Ukraine Talks Lyuba Lulko Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns? Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Trump’s 'Little Surprise' May Include 1,800 km JASSM Cruise Missiles for Kyiv
German Defense Minister: We Are Ready to Kill Russian Soldiers
Gisèle Pelicot Named Knight of the Legion of Honor for Her Courage
Gisèle Pelicot Named Knight of the Legion of Honor for Her Courage
Last materials
'Little Surprise' Unveiled: Trump Gives Russia 50 Days to Reach Ukraine Deal or Face Penalties
US Offers to Lease Zangezur Corridor for 100 Years
Air Conditioners Can Be Dangerous for Heart Patients
Zelensky Nominates Yulia Svyrydenko for Prime Minister
NATO One Step Away from Full-Scale War with Russia
Russian Author Boris Akunin Sentenced to 14 Years in Absentia
Pistorius Warns: Peace With Russia Only Possible from a Position of Strength
Lindsey Graham Teases Aggressive Russia Speech by Trump on July 14
Rape Survivor Gisèle Pelicot Awarded France’s Legion of Honor
Russian Man Undergoes Ultra-Rare Surgery to Remove Entire Lower Body
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.