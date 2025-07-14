World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Ukraine Set for Government Shake-Up with Svyrydenko at the Helm

Zelensky Nominates Yulia Svyrydenko for Prime Minister
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced his proposal to appoint First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as the country’s next head of government. The move comes amid plans for a sweeping transformation of Ukraine’s executive system aimed at bolstering the economy, expanding domestic arms production, and reinforcing international partnerships.

Yulia Svyrydenko portrait
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Presschairman, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Yulia Svyrydenko portrait

“I proposed that Yulia Svyrydenko lead Ukraine’s government and significantly renew its work,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel. He added that he expects a new government program to be presented soon.

During a recent meeting with Svyrydenko, the two discussed the implementation of key agreements with Ukraine’s Western partners, including economic initiatives and defense industry development. The proposed government overhaul is intended to boost Ukraine’s resilience amid the ongoing war and economic pressures.

Yulia Svyrydenko, 39, has served as First Deputy Prime Minister since November 2021, overseeing Ukraine’s economic policy. A graduate of the Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics, she holds a master’s degree in antimonopoly management and a postgraduate degree in national economic administration. Before entering government, she worked in the private sector.

She joined the government in 2019 as Deputy Minister of Economic Development and represented Ukraine in the Donbas peace talks’ socio-economic working group in 2020–2021. She also served as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office during that period.

In spring 2025, Svyrydenko signed a resource agreement with the United States on behalf of Ukraine. Her nomination as prime minister had been anticipated by Ukrainian media, including RBK Ukraine and Suspilne, which reported that she and Zelensky discussed the composition of the future cabinet at a July 14 meeting.

Current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who has served since March 2020, is expected to transition to the role of Minister of Defense. The current defense minister, Rustem Umerov, is reportedly being considered for a diplomatic post as ambassador to the United States.

The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, must approve any prime ministerial nomination and confirm the resignation of the outgoing government.

