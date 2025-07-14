Trump’s 'Little Surprise' May Include 1,800 km JASSM Cruise Missiles for Kyiv

NATO One Step Away from Full-Scale War with Russia

The United States is considering supplying Ukraine with air-launched JASSM cruise missiles capable of striking targets up to 1,800 kilometers away, Military Watch Magazine (MWM) said citing informed sources. Two additional sources confirmed that Washington is weighing the transfer of long-range weaponry that could reach deep into Russian territory.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by US Air Force, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ JASSM missile

These advanced missiles could be mounted on Ukraine’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets, also provided by the US. While Ukraine operates older variants of the aircraft, the JASSM’s compatibility with these platforms makes them effective carriers for high-precision strikes, even within Ukraine’s own airspace, MWM notes.

One factor behind Washington’s move may be Europe’s inability to supply equivalent long-range systems in sufficient numbers, the magazine added.

The Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), developed by Lockheed Martin, is a stealthy, high-precision cruise missile with variants ranging from 370 to over 1,000 kilometers in range. Production costs for newer models can exceed $1.2 million each, according to Pentagon estimates. Comparable systems include Russia’s Kh-69, Britain’s Storm Shadow, and France’s SCALP-EG.

Originally designed for the B-1B Lancer strategic bomber, the JASSM has since been integrated into a wide array of US aircraft, including the B-2 Spirit, B-52H Stratofortress, and fighter jets such as the F-15E and F-16, with varying payload capacities.

Currently in service with the US military, the JASSM is also used by Australia, Finland, and Poland. The Netherlands and Japan have signed contracts for future deliveries. Reuters reported in September 2024 that the US had plans to supply JASSMs to Ukraine, though no timeline was given.

President Donald Trump recently announced that he would deliver an “important statement” on Russia on July 14, teasing a “small surprise.” Reports suggest the upcoming aid package will include US-made weaponry funded by European partners.

The potential delivery of JASSMs has alarmed Moscow. President Vladimir Putin previously warned that strikes using long-range Western weapons deep inside Russian territory would mean that NATO countries, including the United States and Europe, are effectively at war with Russia.

Trump’s decision reportedly followed a July 3 phone call with Putin, in which the Russian president allegedly warned of a renewed Russian offensive within two months. Trump later confided to French President Emmanuel Macron that Putin wants to take everything.

While the full scope of Trump’s statement remains unclear, sources expect it to include new military assistance and potentially fresh sanctions targeting Russia’s economy and business networks.