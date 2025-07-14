Pistorius Warns: Peace With Russia Only Possible from a Position of Strength

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that the German military is prepared to "kill Russian soldiers" if Russia were to launch an attack on NATO territory, The Financial Times said.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Олаф Косинский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Boris Pistorius

"I’ve always believed that if you want to talk about peace and détente on equal terms, you can only do it from a position of strength," Pistorius said.

The minister stressed that Germany's stance is not intended to intimidate but rather to signal its readiness to defend itself and its allies.

"This is not about threats — it’s about demonstrating defensive preparedness," he explained.

Pistorius’s remarks come amid ongoing tensions between NATO and Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Despite recent pleas from Kyiv, the German government has reiterated its refusal to supply Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. Pistorius cited the limited availability of air defense resources, noting that Germany currently has "only six Patriot systems" remaining.

The German government’s approach underlines its balancing act between showing resolve in the face of potential Russian aggression and maintaining enough military assets to ensure national defense capabilities.