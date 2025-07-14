World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
U.S. to Pressure Putin as Trump Set to Announce Sanctions, Weapon Sales

Lindsey Graham Teases Aggressive Russia Speech by Trump on July 14
President of the United States Donald Trump is expected to unveil a renewed package of military assistance to Ukraine during his address on July 14. However, the aid consists solely of weapons and resources previously approved under former President Joe Biden, according to former National Security Council official David Shimer, cited by The New York Times.

"The problem is that lifting the pause — while an important first step — only resumes aid that was already authorized during the Biden administration. It merely brings us back to the status quo of a week ago," Shimer explained. He cautioned that in the long term, Washington’s support for Kyiv could dwindle.

The upcoming speech has already sparked speculation among analysts and media outlets. Senator Lindsey Graham, who is currently listed in Russia’s registry of extremists, described Trump’s forthcoming announcement as "very aggressive."

What Graham Said About U.S. Strategy Toward Russia:

  • The coming days and weeks will feature broad efforts to push Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table. Trump has reportedly tried for months to coax Moscow into talks — that opportunity is now closing.
  • Expect action on seized Russian assets. “Watch for news,” Graham added.
  • The U.S. will increase sanctions against Russia and target businesses supporting the Kremlin. Proposed legislation may give Trump authority to impose tariffs up to 500% on countries helping Russia evade sanctions.
  • Massive new arms sales to Europe are on the table, with equipment also likely benefiting Ukraine.
  • “Putin believed the U.S. and EU would grow tired — he made a huge mistake,” Graham said.

Trump’s speech on Monday is expected to clarify his evolving strategy on Russia and the war in Ukraine. While the announced military assistance will not mark a significant policy shift, the move could signal Washington’s intent to reassert pressure on Moscow through renewed aid, sanctions, and diplomacy.

