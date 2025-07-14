U.S. May Send Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine Capable of Hitting Moscow

Patriot Missiles, Offensive Weapons: Trump Shifts Stance on Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has officially resumed arms deliveries to Ukraine, marking a shift in his administration’s stance amid growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Axios, Trump’s decision follows a July 3 phone call with Putin, during which the Russian leader allegedly warned of renewed military offensives aimed at reclaiming full control over key Ukrainian territories within two months.

Photo: armed.mapn.ro by MApN, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Patriot air defense system

While the specific regions in question were not disclosed, the comments reportedly spurred Trump to reconsider his approach to the conflict. A day later, Trump spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, telling him that Putin “wants to take it all,” Axios claims, citing a source familiar with the conversation.

“Over the past two weeks, Trump has grown increasingly disappointed with Putin’s unwillingness to negotiate a ceasefire and the escalation of Russian attacks on Kyiv and other cities,” Axios reported.

Sixth Call Between Trump and Putin Since January

The July 3 call was the sixth between Trump and Putin since Trump’s return to the White House. The two leaders spoke for nearly an hour. According to the Kremlin, Putin reiterated that Russia would continue its “special military operation” until its objectives could be achieved through diplomacy.

Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the course of the talks and later told reporters he was “very disappointed” in the outcome. While reaffirming his desire to end the war, he acknowledged that resolution may not be possible in the near term.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on Washington’s plan to deliver additional Patriot missiles and other systems, stating that U.S. arms supplies to Ukraine “never actually stopped.”

According to Peskov, “there was much talk about the cost of deliveries, but now it seems Europe will foot the bill.”

Patriot Missiles and Possible Long-Range Strike Capability

Trump has already pledged to deliver Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, though he has not disclosed how many. He added that the U.S. would send other weapons systems as well, which Kyiv would pay for in full.

Axios reports that Trump plans to unveil a new package of offensive weapons on Monday, July 14. Two sources claim that this may include long-range missiles capable of striking deep into Russian territory, potentially even Moscow. However, the sources emphasized that the decision is not yet final, and the White House has not commented.

According to Reuters, this would be the first instance during Trump’s second term that he personally authorizes military aid to Ukraine. Previous deliveries had been carried out under authorization from the Biden administration. U.S. presidents can use their authority to reduce national stockpiles and deliver emergency arms to allied nations in crisis.

The anticipated shift signals a potential recalibration of Trump’s role in the Ukraine conflict—from reluctant broker to more active military supporter. As the war enters a critical phase and Ukraine braces for a renewed Russian offensive, Washington’s next move could reshape the battlefield and the broader geopolitical landscape.