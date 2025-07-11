US President Teases Monday Statement on Russia Even More

Kremlin Awaits Trump's Promised Announcement on Russia: 'Big Surprises Coming'

US President Donald Trump has hinted that new developments may soon unfold in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters during a press briefing, Trump responded cryptically when asked about a reported Russian strike in Ukraine:

The president added that he would deliver a public statement regarding Russia on Monday, July 14. Days earlier, he had teased the possibility of “a little surprise” in the context of US actions toward Russia, particularly concerning efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. He noted his dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent actions, though he stopped short of providing specific details.

Lavrov Echoes Trump: Expect Big Surprises

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov echoed Trump’s own words in response to questions about possible US sanctions, telling reporters, “Let me answer in the words of Donald Trump: ‘You’ll see—expect big surprises.’”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently confirmed that the White House is considering a fresh round of sanctions against Moscow. He described them as a “real option” in response to what the administration views as inflexibility on Russia’s part. Trump, according to Rubio, is “disappointed and frustrated” with Russia’s unwillingness to compromise on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported six coordinated strikes over the past week against Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure targets. These included the use of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and attack drones targeting defense industry facilities, airfields, drone depots, and military warehouses.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 8, Trump announced plans to resume and increase military aid to Ukraine. Reuters has reported that for the first time in his second term, Trump is personally overseeing the delivery of a new weapons package for Kyiv. The Kremlin has repeatedly condemned Western military support for Ukraine, accusing it of escalating the conflict.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is closely monitoring all of Trump’s public statements and awaits his promised July 14 announcement to understand the US president’s intentions.