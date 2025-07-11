Soft sanctions possible in Trump’s upcoming Russia statement

Trump unlikely to announce “revolutionary” Russia sanctions

Donald Trump is not expected to make any “revolutionary” statements, but there is a possibility that he will announce the introduction of “soft” sanctions against Russia, US analyst Malek Dudakov said in an interview with the Vzglyad newspaper.

“We have already heard many similar announcements from the US president, including on resolving the Ukraine conflict. But nothing revolutionary has happened so far. However, we cannot rule out the possibility of some significant decisions by the American leader,” the expert noted.

He pointed out that if the relevant bill is approved by both chambers of the US Congress, it will not represent a radical form of sanctions. According to Dudakov, it will include “various exceptions and room for maneuver” for the American leader.

Earlier, Trump said he would make an important statement regarding Russia on July 14. The US president expressed disappointment with Moscow’s actions and said, “We need to see what will happen in the next couple of weeks.”