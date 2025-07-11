World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin Ignores Trump's Pressure

Putin dismisses pressure from disillusioned Trump as Russia advances in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to disregard pressure from a disillusioned US leader Donald Trump, according to The New York Times, citing sources and expert analysis.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vladimir Putin

“The Russian leader is convinced that Russia’s battlefield superiority is growing and that Ukraine’s defenses could collapse in the coming months. Given the ongoing Russian offensive, Putin believes it is impossible to end hostilities without significant concessions from Ukraine,” the publication quoted two sources close to the Kremlin.

As Trump voices his dissatisfaction with Putin, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Russian president is willing to risk his relationship with Trump to conclude the conflict on Russia’s terms.

The report notes that Moscow was prepared for Washington to toughen sanctions at some point but hopes to negotiate easing once peace talks approach a conclusion.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is awaiting an “important statement” announced by Trump to understand his intentions. According to Peskov, Russia is carefully monitoring all nuances in the US president’s comments.

