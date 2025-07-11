World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin Slams Germany’s Merz and France’s Macron Over Ukraine Plans

Russia Disappointed, Warns Europe Over ‘Militaristic Mood’ and Calls for Dialogue
The Kremlin has strongly criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for adopting what it describes as a hostile and confrontational stance toward Russia. Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Merz of fueling European militarism and failing to foster dialogue.

Red Square
Photo: Yükleyenin kendi çalışması by W. Bulach, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Red Square

“Mr. Merz is a fierce apologist of confrontation in all things relating to Russia,” Peskov said. “He aggressively mobilizes Europe against us. We see it, we understand it, and we are taking it into account in our future planning.”

European Support for Ukraine Seen as Perpetuating Conflict

Peskov also voiced concern over European countries pledging tens of billions of euros in ongoing aid to Ukraine. According to the Kremlin, such actions indicate that the West wants to prolong the conflict and pursue a strategy of fighting “to the last Ukrainian.”

“These are taxpayers’ funds,” he stressed, “and they’re being committed on a regular basis. There could be a different approach — one that doesn’t require such expenditures — if Europe acknowledged Russia’s security concerns and engaged in respectful dialogue. Sadly, that option is neither popular nor being discussed.”

Macron’s Proposal to Deploy Troops Triggers Russian Disapproval

Russia expressed sharp disappointment following French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to deploy up to 50,000 troops to Ukraine as part of a so-called “coalition of the willing” coordinated by France and the United Kingdom. The plan, according to Macron, would support a future ceasefire by providing a security buffer.

Peskov said Russia was dismayed that its “clear and consistent signals” are being ignored by Western leaders. He reiterated that any foreign military presence on Ukrainian territory, particularly near Russian borders, would be considered unacceptable.

“This stubbornness from European leaders fits into a broader pattern of militaristic and anti-Russian sentiment,” Peskov warned.

French Troop Deployment Could Become a Flashpoint

Macron has previously argued that troop numbers aren’t the main issue. In an interview with Le Parisien, he said, “It’s not about hundreds of thousands. A few thousand peacekeepers — strategically positioned — can provide back-up and stabilization support away from the front line.”

While Macron’s office maintains the troops would play a post-conflict role, Russia views the discussion itself as escalatory.

“The West is not hearing us,” Peskov emphasized, “and that leads to very dangerous consequences.”

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Brigitte Macron Loses Appeal Against Journalist Natacha Rey

Paris court clears journalist Natacha Rey, who alleged the First Lady of France was born male; Rey now plans to sue Brigitte and Jean-Michel Trogneux for court fraud

French Court Acquits Journalist in Brigitte Macron Gender Case
Marco Rubio Winks at Russian Foreign Minister During Tense Diplomatic Encounter
Wink Diplomacy: Rubio Caught on Camera Winking at Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur
Ukraine Accuses Chinese Student of Spying over Subsonic Neptune Missile
Kyiv Engulfed in Smoke After 10-Hour Assault Involving Nearly 400 Drones and Missiles
Rare Video Shows Iskander Missing Striking Ukrainian Marine Base in Mykolaiv Region
Video Shows Ukrainian Security Officer Being Gunned Down in Kyiv
SBU Officer Killed in Kyiv Was Involved in Operations Against Russia
SBU Officer Killed in Kyiv Was Involved in Operations Against Russia
