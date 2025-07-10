Wink Diplomacy: Rubio Caught on Camera Winking at Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur

Marco Rubio Winks at Russian Foreign Minister During Tense Diplomatic Encounter

A video circulating online has captured an unexpected moment of levity between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their recent diplomatic encounter in Kuala Lumpur.

The footage, taken just before their official meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit on July 10, shows the two diplomats posing for protocol photographs. As journalists began shouting questions — which both officials ignored — Rubio was seen turning slightly toward Lavrov and giving him a quick wink.

The light-hearted gesture comes amid serious discussions between the two sides. The closed-door meeting between Rubio and Lavrov lasted approximately 50 minutes and focused heavily on the conflict in Ukraine.

New Proposals on Ukraine Discussed

Following the meeting, Rubio described the exchange as "honest and important.” He revealed that for the first time, U.S. officials had heard new Russian proposals related to the Ukraine conflict — proposals that had not previously been made public.

"While these ideas do not guarantee a quick resolution, they are a necessary development,” Rubio stated, adding that he intends to brief U.S. President Donald Trump upon returning to Washington.

The encounter marks one of the highest-level diplomatic engagements between Washington and Moscow in recent months, as efforts to push forward a peace process gain momentum.

Despite the brief gesture of humor, tensions remain high, and both sides have acknowledged the complex road ahead. Still, the meeting — and the wink — hint at the possibility of quieter dialogue behind the public stage.