World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Lavrov-Rubio Talks: Russia and US Vow to Restore Diplomatic and Humanitarian Ties

Lavrov and Rubio Affirm Commitment to Peace in Ukraine Talks
World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his American counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on July 10, where both sides confirmed their shared commitment to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through peaceful means. The statement was published on the official website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

USA and Russia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
USA and Russia

“There was mutual affirmation of the commitment to seek peaceful solutions to conflicts, to restore Russian-American economic and humanitarian cooperation, and to ensure unrestricted communication between the societies of the two countries,” the ministry stated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the conversation between the diplomats was marked by a “constructive and mutually respectful dialogue,” which both sides intend to continue.

Commenting on the talks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the exchange with Lavrov as “honest and important,” according to Reuters.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and followed earlier bilateral engagements between the two leaders, including a prior meeting in Riyadh and several phone calls.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Kremlin Reacts to Explosive Audio of Trump Threatening to Bomb Moscow
World
Kremlin Reacts to Explosive Audio of Trump Threatening to Bomb Moscow
Five-Year-Old Boy Dies Protecting His Mother During Ukrainian Drone Strike on Kursk
Hotspots and Incidents
Five-Year-Old Boy Dies Protecting His Mother During Ukrainian Drone Strike on Kursk Видео 
Popular
From Bundestag to Battlefield: Germany’s Merz Declares Russia Must Be Stopped

“Diplomacy is exhausted,” says Merz, vowing to lead Europe in confronting Moscow and defeating Russia in Ukraine

Merz Goes to War: German Chancellor Abandons Diplomacy, Takes Aim at Russia
Trump Tiptoes Around Putin as Ceasefire Talks Loom
Trump’s Putin Criticism Deemed Tactical, Not Strategic
Putin’s Spokesman Responds Calmly to Trump’s Nuclear War Talk
Russia Uses Hypersonic Missiles, Drones in Record Strike on Ukraine
Merz Goes to War: German Chancellor Abandons Diplomacy, Takes Aim at Russia Lyuba Lulko Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words Guy Somerset Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns? Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Dermatologists Sound Alarm on Harmful Effects of Toilet Paper Use
The Challenger: Extraordinary Great White Shark Sparks Global Research
Trump’s Secret Speech: Nuclear Warnings to Putin and Xi Go Public
Trump’s Secret Speech: Nuclear Warnings to Putin and Xi Go Public
Last materials
Lavrov and Rubio Seek Ukraine Peace Roadmap at ASEAN Summit
Lavrov and Rubio Affirm Commitment to Peace in Ukraine Talks
German Chancellor Tells Putin: 'We Will Not Surrender'
Kyiv Burns After Massive 10-Hour Russian Strike – Video
Lavrov Meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at ASEAN Forum
Kremlin: Moscow Awaits Signals from Kyiv on Renewed Peace Talks
TSMC Revenue Surges 39% in Q2 2025 Amid AI Boom
Snoop Dogg Sells Nearly 1 Million NFTs on Telegram in 30 Minutes
Cashew Nuts Emerge as Leading Cause of Severe Allergies in Children
Farewell Ceremony for Roman Starovoit Held in Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.