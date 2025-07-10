Lavrov-Rubio Talks: Russia and US Vow to Restore Diplomatic and Humanitarian Ties

Lavrov and Rubio Affirm Commitment to Peace in Ukraine Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his American counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on July 10, where both sides confirmed their shared commitment to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through peaceful means. The statement was published on the official website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“There was mutual affirmation of the commitment to seek peaceful solutions to conflicts, to restore Russian-American economic and humanitarian cooperation, and to ensure unrestricted communication between the societies of the two countries,” the ministry stated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the conversation between the diplomats was marked by a “constructive and mutually respectful dialogue,” which both sides intend to continue.

Commenting on the talks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the exchange with Lavrov as “honest and important,” according to Reuters.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and followed earlier bilateral engagements between the two leaders, including a prior meeting in Riyadh and several phone calls.