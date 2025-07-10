World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

In Rome, Germany Sends Stern Warning to Putin, Message of Unity to Trump

German Chancellor Tells Putin: 'We Will Not Surrender'
World

“We will not surrender.” With these words, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin during a keynote speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in Rome. The remarks were part of a broader appeal for unity and determination among Western allies in the face of continued Russian aggression.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Олаф Косинский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

At the close of his speech, Merz thanked Germany’s international partners for their support of Ukraine. He stated that he had two messages to deliver.

“The first [message] is for Moscow and President Putin. The message is simple: we will not surrender,” the chancellor declared firmly.

His second message was directed at US President Donald Trump. Merz urged Trump to remain closely aligned with Europe, emphasizing shared democratic values and geopolitical interests.

“Stay with us, with the Europeans. We share the same interests. We strive for a stable political order in this world. We — Americans and Europeans — stand together,” said the German leader.

His remarks underscore Germany’s commitment to transatlantic solidarity and a continued front of resistance to Russian military pressure, while also serving as a diplomatic overture to ensure US engagement remains intact under President Trump’s leadership.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
German Chancellor Tells Putin: 'We Will Not Surrender'
World
German Chancellor Tells Putin: 'We Will Not Surrender'
Trump Voices Displeasure with Putin, Promises Moscow a 'Little Surprise'
World
Trump Voices Displeasure with Putin, Promises Moscow a 'Little Surprise' Видео 
Russian Court Orders Removal of Stalin Statue Over Procurement Violations
Society
Russian Court Orders Removal of Stalin Statue Over Procurement Violations Видео 
Popular
From Bundestag to Battlefield: Germany’s Merz Declares Russia Must Be Stopped

“Diplomacy is exhausted,” says Merz, vowing to lead Europe in confronting Moscow and defeating Russia in Ukraine

Merz Goes to War: German Chancellor Abandons Diplomacy, Takes Aim at Russia
Trump Tiptoes Around Putin as Ceasefire Talks Loom
Trump’s Putin Criticism Deemed Tactical, Not Strategic
Putin’s Spokesman Responds Calmly to Trump’s Nuclear War Talk
Russia Uses Hypersonic Missiles, Drones in Record Strike on Ukraine
Merz Goes to War: German Chancellor Abandons Diplomacy, Takes Aim at Russia Lyuba Lulko Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words Guy Somerset Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns? Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Dermatologists Sound Alarm on Harmful Effects of Toilet Paper Use
The Challenger: Extraordinary Great White Shark Sparks Global Research
Trump’s Secret Speech: Nuclear Warnings to Putin and Xi Go Public
Trump’s Secret Speech: Nuclear Warnings to Putin and Xi Go Public
Last materials
Lavrov and Rubio Seek Ukraine Peace Roadmap at ASEAN Summit
Lavrov and Rubio Affirm Commitment to Peace in Ukraine Talks
German Chancellor Tells Putin: 'We Will Not Surrender'
Kyiv Burns After Massive 10-Hour Russian Strike – Video
Lavrov Meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at ASEAN Forum
Kremlin: Moscow Awaits Signals from Kyiv on Renewed Peace Talks
TSMC Revenue Surges 39% in Q2 2025 Amid AI Boom
Snoop Dogg Sells Nearly 1 Million NFTs on Telegram in 30 Minutes
Cashew Nuts Emerge as Leading Cause of Severe Allergies in Children
Farewell Ceremony for Roman Starovoit Held in Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.