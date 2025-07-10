In Rome, Germany Sends Stern Warning to Putin, Message of Unity to Trump

German Chancellor Tells Putin: 'We Will Not Surrender'

“We will not surrender.” With these words, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin during a keynote speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in Rome. The remarks were part of a broader appeal for unity and determination among Western allies in the face of continued Russian aggression.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Олаф Косинский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

At the close of his speech, Merz thanked Germany’s international partners for their support of Ukraine. He stated that he had two messages to deliver.

“The first [message] is for Moscow and President Putin. The message is simple: we will not surrender,” the chancellor declared firmly.

His second message was directed at US President Donald Trump. Merz urged Trump to remain closely aligned with Europe, emphasizing shared democratic values and geopolitical interests.

“Stay with us, with the Europeans. We share the same interests. We strive for a stable political order in this world. We — Americans and Europeans — stand together,” said the German leader.

His remarks underscore Germany’s commitment to transatlantic solidarity and a continued front of resistance to Russian military pressure, while also serving as a diplomatic overture to ensure US engagement remains intact under President Trump’s leadership.