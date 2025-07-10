World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Russia and US Resume High-Level Dialogue Amid Global Tensions

Lavrov Meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at ASEAN Forum
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur, on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events.

Marco Rubio
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Marco Rubio

This marks the second in-person encounter between Lavrov and Rubio. Their first meeting took place during bilateral consultations in Riyadh this past February. Since then, the two have also spoken by phone on several occasions, and on July 4, Lavrov sent a congratulatory telegram to his American counterpart on the occasion of US Independence Day.

Secretary Rubio arrived at the venue where events of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are underway. Lavrov had landed in Malaysia earlier for the same forum.

The ASEAN meetings are taking place July 10–11 in Kuala Lumpur and include the quarterly Russia–ASEAN Dialogue, the East Asia Summit (EAS), and the ASEAN Regional Forum on security matters.

Lavrov Holds Talks with Chinese Counterpart

Earlier, Lavrov held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“The global scope and strategic nature of our relationship was once again confirmed. These ties are increasingly essential in light of the complex and rapidly evolving global situation, which demands our constant dialogue rooted in comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation,” Lavrov said during the meeting.

In early April, Wang Yi visited Moscow on an official visit. Following the talks, the two sides signed a diplomatic consultation roadmap for 2025. Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Wang Yi at the Kremlin.

Sergey Lavrov Arrives in Kuala Lumpur
