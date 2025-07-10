Kremlin: Moscow Awaits Signals from Kyiv on Renewed Peace Talks

Conditions on the ground in Ukraine and along the frontline of the special military operation are changing every day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, as reported by TASS.

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neyroset Soldiers of the Russian army

“The realities on the ground change daily,” Peskov noted, emphasizing that Moscow is awaiting signals from Kyiv indicating readiness to engage in a new round of peace negotiations.

The press secretary to the Russian president added that the special military operation would continue until Russia’s objectives could be achieved through peaceful means.

“We need to wait for clear signals from Kyiv — from representatives of the Kyiv regime — about whether or not they are willing to enter into a third round of direct negotiations,” Peskov told RIA Novosti.

He added that Russian forces are advancing daily, and under such circumstances, Kyiv would eventually “have to come to terms with the new realities.”