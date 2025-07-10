World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Kremlin Says Kyiv Must Accept 'New Realities' as Russia Advances

Kremlin: Moscow Awaits Signals from Kyiv on Renewed Peace Talks
World

Conditions on the ground in Ukraine and along the frontline of the special military operation are changing every day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, as reported by TASS.

Soldiers of the Russian army
Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neyroset
Soldiers of the Russian army

“The realities on the ground change daily,” Peskov noted, emphasizing that Moscow is awaiting signals from Kyiv indicating readiness to engage in a new round of peace negotiations.

The press secretary to the Russian president added that the special military operation would continue until Russia’s objectives could be achieved through peaceful means.

“We need to wait for clear signals from Kyiv — from representatives of the Kyiv regime — about whether or not they are willing to enter into a third round of direct negotiations,” Peskov told RIA Novosti.

He added that Russian forces are advancing daily, and under such circumstances, Kyiv would eventually “have to come to terms with the new realities.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Five-Year-Old Boy Dies Protecting His Mother During Ukrainian Drone Strike on Kursk
Hotspots and Incidents
Five-Year-Old Boy Dies Protecting His Mother During Ukrainian Drone Strike on Kursk Видео 
Trump Threatened to Bomb Moscow and Beijing, Recording Reveals
World
Trump Threatened to Bomb Moscow and Beijing, Recording Reveals Видео 
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military Airfields with Hypersonic Missiles and 728 Drones
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military Airfields with Hypersonic Missiles and 728 Drones
Popular
From Bundestag to Battlefield: Germany’s Merz Declares Russia Must Be Stopped

“Diplomacy is exhausted,” says Merz, vowing to lead Europe in confronting Moscow and defeating Russia in Ukraine

Merz Goes to War: German Chancellor Abandons Diplomacy, Takes Aim at Russia
Trump Tiptoes Around Putin as Ceasefire Talks Loom
Trump’s Putin Criticism Deemed Tactical, Not Strategic
Putin’s Spokesman Responds Calmly to Trump’s Nuclear War Talk
Russia Uses Hypersonic Missiles, Drones in Record Strike on Ukraine
Merz Goes to War: German Chancellor Abandons Diplomacy, Takes Aim at Russia Lyuba Lulko Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words Guy Somerset Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns? Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Dermatologists Sound Alarm on Harmful Effects of Toilet Paper Use
The Challenger: Extraordinary Great White Shark Sparks Global Research
Trump’s Secret Speech: Nuclear Warnings to Putin and Xi Go Public
Trump’s Secret Speech: Nuclear Warnings to Putin and Xi Go Public
Last materials
Kyiv Burns After Massive 10-Hour Russian Strike – Video
Lavrov Meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at ASEAN Forum
Kremlin: Moscow Awaits Signals from Kyiv on Renewed Peace Talks
TSMC Revenue Surges 39% in Q2 2025 Amid AI Boom
Snoop Dogg Sells Nearly 1 Million NFTs on Telegram in 30 Minutes
Cashew Nuts Emerge as Leading Cause of Severe Allergies in Children
Farewell Ceremony for Roman Starovoit Held in Moscow
Video: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych Assassinated in Kyiv
Trump Tiptoes Around Putin as Ceasefire Talks Loom
Why Toilet Paper Could Be a Bigger Problem Than You Think
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.