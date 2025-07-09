Trump’s Putin Criticism Deemed Tactical, Not Strategic

Trump Tiptoes Around Putin as Ceasefire Talks Loom

Donald Trump’s criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his statements of support for Ukraine are nothing more than short-term tactical moves, according to a report by CNN. The network concludes that these gestures do not signal the start of a new long-term strategy in U.S. foreign policy.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

Over the past decade, Trump has made a point of appearing unpredictable on the global stage — call it the "madman theory" or something else. Even his harsh rhetoric aimed at Putin does not suggest that he is exerting real pressure on the Russian leader.

Journalists at CNN argue that Trump’s latest public remarks should be seen as an attempt to apply temporary pressure on Putin rather than a decisive shift in American policy. One example cited is the White House’s lukewarm reaction to a bill introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham — listed by Russia’s financial monitoring agency as an extremist — proposing a 500% tariff on Russian oil and uranium. Trump has only pledged to “consider” it, not support it outright.

The Axios news portal echoes this view. Although Trump spoke of resuming deliveries of Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, the actual volume of such aid is reportedly quite limited.

CNN summarizes that Trump’s actions amount to little more than a tactical maneuver.

Trump’s Reluctant Criticism of Putin

Throughout his political career, Trump has been notably reluctant to criticize Vladimir Putin. One notable exception was at the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, which he called “horrific.” Observers suggest he made that statement out of political necessity, as he was preparing for his 2024 presidential run and aligning himself with broader Western sentiment.

According to CNN, that moment marked a politically calculated adjustment rather than a genuine change in sentiment. Having faced fierce backlash for praising Putin’s “genius,” Trump briefly condemned the conflict before reverting to his softer tone toward the Russian leader.

Trump’s Policy Toward Russia Remains Fluid

Nonetheless, the report emphasizes that Trump’s stance toward Russia remains inconsistent and subject to change. Analysts attribute this to his overarching desire to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible, with little regard for the deeper roots of the conflict or the territorial realities on the ground.

Trump Opposes a Russian Victory

Despite his criticism of Moscow, sources within the White House have indicated that Trump does not want Russia to win the war in Ukraine. According to a European official speaking to CNN, Trump expressed visible frustration with Russia’s behavior during the NATO summit held in June. Although he stopped short of authorizing further military aid to Kyiv, he reportedly voiced his irritation with Moscow behind closed doors.

Trump has also criticized the Pentagon for allegedly suspending deliveries of certain munitions to Ukrainian forces without his knowledge, accusing military officials of acting unilaterally.