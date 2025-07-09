World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Launches Direct Flights to Pyongyang Amid Growing Ties with North Korea

Russia Approves Direct Flights from Moscow to North Korea
World

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has granted permission to Nordwind Airlines to launch direct passenger flights from Moscow to Pyongyang, according to a report from the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

Pyongyang, DPRK
Photo: flickr.com by jennybento from Jackson Heights, usa, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Pyongyang, DPRK

The authorization allows the airline to operate two round-trip flights per week between Sheremetyevo International Airport and the North Korean capital. Until now, Russian travelers could only reach the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) directly via Vladivostok.

The new service is reflected in Sheremetyevo’s updated flight schedule, with the first direct Moscow–Pyongyang flight scheduled for July 28.

This development comes shortly after Russia resumed rail service with North Korea. In June 2025, a train traveled between the two capitals for the first time in five years, marking a renewed push to restore transportation and tourism links between the two countries.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Italian Blogger Goes Viral as Zelensky Lookalike in Comedy Video
Society
Italian Blogger Goes Viral as Zelensky Lookalike in Comedy Video Видео 
Taliban Invites Tourists to Afghanistan in Bizarre Promotional Video
Society
Taliban Invites Tourists to Afghanistan in Bizarre Promotional Video Видео 
Trump Threatened to Bomb Moscow and Beijing, Recording Reveals
World
Trump Threatened to Bomb Moscow and Beijing, Recording Reveals Видео 
Popular
White House Signals Shift: Trump Threatens Putin with Surprise Action

US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Vladimir Putin and hinted at an unexpected response amid ongoing tensions over Ukraine

Trump Voices Displeasure with Putin, Promises Moscow a 'Little Surprise'
Russian Heavy Military Drone Altius-RU Crashes in Kazan During Test Flight
Russian Five-Ton UAV Loses Navigation, Crashes Into House in Kazan
Houthis Publish Video Showing Destruction of Magic Seas Cargo Ship in Red Sea
Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns?
Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words Guy Somerset Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns? Nancy O'Brien Simpson Moscow’s Strategic Pivot: Taliban Recognition Reshapes Eurasian Dynamics Lyuba Lulko
Wall Street Reacts to Dollar Collapse: $2 Trillion Deficit Forecast by 2025
Taliban Promotes Tourism to Afghanistan in Strange Welcome Video
Putin’s BRICS Statement Triggers Trump’s Tariff Threats—But Is It Just a Bluff?
Putin’s BRICS Statement Triggers Trump’s Tariff Threats—But Is It Just a Bluff?
Last materials
Russia Approves Direct Flights from Moscow to North Korea
Taiwan Launches Largest-Ever Military Drills Amid 2027 War Fears
Inside Your Microbiome: How Trillions of Bacteria Influence Your Life
American Tourist Amazed by Russia’s Architecture, Warm People, and Efficient Public Transport
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military Airfields with Hypersonic Missiles and 728 Drones
Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Kursk Beach: 3 Dead, Child Among Injured
Kremlin Reacts to Explosive Audio of Trump Threatening to Bomb Moscow
Trump Threatened to Bomb Moscow and Beijing, Recording Reveals
Houthis Claim Responsibility for Sinking Cargo Ship in Red Sea
US Dollar Suffers Worst Half-Year Decline Since 1973, Markets on Edge
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.