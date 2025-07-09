Russia Launches Direct Flights to Pyongyang Amid Growing Ties with North Korea

Russia Approves Direct Flights from Moscow to North Korea

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has granted permission to Nordwind Airlines to launch direct passenger flights from Moscow to Pyongyang, according to a report from the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

The authorization allows the airline to operate two round-trip flights per week between Sheremetyevo International Airport and the North Korean capital. Until now, Russian travelers could only reach the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) directly via Vladivostok.

The new service is reflected in Sheremetyevo’s updated flight schedule, with the first direct Moscow–Pyongyang flight scheduled for July 28.

This development comes shortly after Russia resumed rail service with North Korea. In June 2025, a train traveled between the two capitals for the first time in five years, marking a renewed push to restore transportation and tourism links between the two countries.