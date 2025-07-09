World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin’s Spokesman Responds Calmly to Trump’s Nuclear War Talk

Kremlin Reacts to Explosive Audio of Trump Threatening to Bomb Moscow
The Kremlin has no way of verifying the authenticity of an audio recording in which US President Donald Trump claims he threatened to “bomb Moscow to hell” during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, during a briefing with journalists.

Moscow Kremlin view
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Московский_Кремль,_вид_с_Дома_на_набережной.jpg by Semyon Borisov
Moscow Kremlin view

The tape, published by CNN, captures remarks Trump made at donor events in New York and Florida in 2024. In the audio, the Republican says he tried to dissuade Putin from launching military operations in Ukraine, warning that the US would strike Moscow if he proceeded. According to Trump, Putin believed the threat “about 10 percent.” He did not specify when the alleged conversation took place.

Peskov emphasized that it would be “inappropriate” to ask him to confirm whether Trump made such statements, since the events occurred on American soil, and he himself works in Moscow.

“There are a lot of fakes circulating these days—far more, in fact, than genuine information,” he added.

He also noted that at the time the recording was made, Trump was not serving as president, and that no conversations between Trump and Putin took place during that period, according to Kremlin records.

Kremlin Unmoved by Trump’s Harsher Tone

Asked about Trump’s increasingly critical tone toward the Russian leader, Peskov said the Kremlin is responding “calmly enough.”

“Let’s just say Trump has always had a rather tough style of speaking,” he noted.

Peskov reiterated Moscow’s desire to maintain dialogue with Washington, emphasizing Russia’s continued commitment to “repairing the severely damaged bilateral relationship.” He expressed hope that the US would persist in its diplomatic efforts, despite the recent resumption of arms deliveries to Kyiv.

Trump recently declared he was dissatisfied with Putin’s conduct and hinted at preparing “a little surprise” for Moscow. He made the remarks when asked whether he would consider new sanctions against Russia in response to ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

The US president had voiced frustration earlier as well, following a conversation with Putin in early July, lamenting that he had made “no progress at all” in talks.

Kremlin Awaits Kyiv’s Response on New Talks

Peskov also commented on Trump’s admission that the Russia–Ukraine conflict is proving more complex than he had initially assumed.

“Russia has always said that such a conflict cannot be resolved ‘overnight,’” Peskov said.

He confirmed that Moscow is now awaiting a formal response from Kyiv regarding a proposed third round of peace talks. The first two rounds were held in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2, resulting in agreements on POW exchanges, body repatriations, and the presentation of draft settlement memorandums.

“Continuing negotiations is in Ukraine’s own interest,” Peskov stressed. “The situation on the ground is evolving every day. We are advancing. With each new day, Ukraine will have to reckon with new realities.”

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
