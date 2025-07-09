World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump’s Secret Speech: Nuclear Warnings to Putin and Xi Go Public

Trump Threatened to Bomb Moscow and Beijing, Recording Reveals
World

In a stunning admission, US President Donald Trump claimed that he personally threatened world leaders with the destruction of their capitals. He stated that he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin he would “bomb the hell out of Moscow” and made similar threats to Chinese President Xi Jinping over Taiwan.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Donald Trump

These comments, first reported by The Washington Post in May 2024, surfaced from a closed-door fundraising event where Trump outlined his hardline approach to deterrence. Now, a recording of the speech has been released, confirming his inflammatory rhetoric.

“I told Putin: ‘If you go into Ukraine, I will bomb the hell out of Moscow. I won’t have a choice,’” Trump recounted to a stunned room of campaign donors.

The US president added that Putin initially expressed disbelief—but eventually conceded, “maybe 10 percent” belief. “Honestly, 5 percent would’ve been enough,” Trump quipped, underscoring his view that even a sliver of doubt was sufficient to deter Russian action.

A Warning to Beijing

Trump also recalled a similar moment with President Xi Jinping, warning that the US would launch strikes on Beijing if China invaded Taiwan.

“He thought I was crazy. He said, ‘Beijing? You’re going to bomb Beijing?’”

According to Trump, this calculated unpredictability proved effective: “After that, I had no problems with China.”

Russia Dismisses Comments as Campaign Posturing

In October 2024, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov brushed off Trump’s remarks, labeling them typical of election-season theatrics.

“There are a lot of heated and emotional statements as the US elections approach,” Peskov noted.

Svetlana Zhurova, first deputy chair of the State Duma’s foreign affairs committee, echoed that sentiment, suggesting many would see Trump’s comments as a joke or political bluster.

Vladimir Rogov, head of Russia’s Public Chamber Commission on Sovereignty, called Trump’s statement “nothing more than a publicity stunt” aimed at showcasing strength to American voters.

“It’s all about who can appear tougher in a face-off with Russia,” he concluded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Leaked audio recording
Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
US Dollar Suffers Worst Half-Year Decline Since 1973, Markets on Edge
World
US Dollar Suffers Worst Half-Year Decline Since 1973, Markets on Edge
Trump Threatens BRICS Supporters with Tariffs After Putin Declares Economic Superiority
World
Trump Threatens BRICS Supporters with Tariffs After Putin Declares Economic Superiority
Popular
White House Signals Shift: Trump Threatens Putin with Surprise Action

US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Vladimir Putin and hinted at an unexpected response amid ongoing tensions over Ukraine

Trump Voices Displeasure with Putin, Promises Moscow a 'Little Surprise'
Houthis Claim Responsibility for Sinking Cargo Ship in Red Sea
Houthis Publish Video Showing Destruction of Magic Seas Cargo Ship in Red Sea
Russian Five-Ton UAV Loses Navigation, Crashes Into House in Kazan
Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns?
Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words Guy Somerset Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns? Nancy O'Brien Simpson Moscow’s Strategic Pivot: Taliban Recognition Reshapes Eurasian Dynamics Lyuba Lulko
Wall Street Reacts to Dollar Collapse: $2 Trillion Deficit Forecast by 2025
Putin’s BRICS Statement Triggers Trump’s Tariff Threats—But Is It Just a Bluff?
Taliban Promotes Tourism to Afghanistan in Strange Welcome Video
Taliban Promotes Tourism to Afghanistan in Strange Welcome Video
Last materials
Houthis Claim Responsibility for Sinking Cargo Ship in Red Sea
US Dollar Suffers Worst Half-Year Decline Since 1973, Markets on Edge
Russia's Rebranded McDonald's Unveils Hello Kitty Pink Burger
Trump Voices Displeasure with Putin, Promises Moscow a 'Little Surprise'
Trump Threatens BRICS Supporters with Tariffs After Putin Declares Economic Superiority
Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words
Summer on a Plate: Classic Panzanella Salad Recipe
Grounded with a Ticket: The Hidden Risk of Airline Overbooking
Five Simple Habits to Keep Skin Glowing After 30
10 Common Toxic Items in Your Home and Eco-Friendly Replacements
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.