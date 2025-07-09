Trump’s Secret Speech: Nuclear Warnings to Putin and Xi Go Public

Trump Threatened to Bomb Moscow and Beijing, Recording Reveals

In a stunning admission, US President Donald Trump claimed that he personally threatened world leaders with the destruction of their capitals. He stated that he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin he would “bomb the hell out of Moscow” and made similar threats to Chinese President Xi Jinping over Taiwan.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Donald Trump

These comments, first reported by The Washington Post in May 2024, surfaced from a closed-door fundraising event where Trump outlined his hardline approach to deterrence. Now, a recording of the speech has been released, confirming his inflammatory rhetoric.

“I told Putin: ‘If you go into Ukraine, I will bomb the hell out of Moscow. I won’t have a choice,’” Trump recounted to a stunned room of campaign donors.

The US president added that Putin initially expressed disbelief—but eventually conceded, “maybe 10 percent” belief. “Honestly, 5 percent would’ve been enough,” Trump quipped, underscoring his view that even a sliver of doubt was sufficient to deter Russian action.

A Warning to Beijing

Trump also recalled a similar moment with President Xi Jinping, warning that the US would launch strikes on Beijing if China invaded Taiwan.

“He thought I was crazy. He said, ‘Beijing? You’re going to bomb Beijing?’”

According to Trump, this calculated unpredictability proved effective: “After that, I had no problems with China.”

Russia Dismisses Comments as Campaign Posturing

In October 2024, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov brushed off Trump’s remarks, labeling them typical of election-season theatrics.

“There are a lot of heated and emotional statements as the US elections approach,” Peskov noted.

Svetlana Zhurova, first deputy chair of the State Duma’s foreign affairs committee, echoed that sentiment, suggesting many would see Trump’s comments as a joke or political bluster.

Vladimir Rogov, head of Russia’s Public Chamber Commission on Sovereignty, called Trump’s statement “nothing more than a publicity stunt” aimed at showcasing strength to American voters.