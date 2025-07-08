World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Wall Street Reacts to Dollar Collapse: $2 Trillion Deficit Forecast by 2025

US Dollar Suffers Worst Half-Year Decline Since 1973, Markets on Edge
World

In June, the US dollar fell by 10.7%, marking the steepest half-year decline since 1973. This dramatic weakening of the world’s primary reserve currency has sparked concern among global investors, especially on Wall Street.

Dollar bills
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jason Zhang, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Dollar bills

Amid rising geopolitical uncertainty and economic volatility, investors are rapidly revising their portfolio strategies, seeking to diversify away from the dollar and reduce risk exposure.

The dollar's slump is driven by a convergence of macroeconomic and political factors. Key among them is the soaring US national debt, which is nearing $30 trillion, alongside a persistent federal budget deficit. Forecasts suggest the deficit could reach $2 trillion by 2025, undermining confidence in the dollar's long-standing dominance in international finance.

Adding to the pressure are expectations that the Federal Reserve may soon lower interest rates. A more dovish monetary policy stance could further fuel inflation and weaken the dollar amid sluggish economic growth.

Persistent trade tensions—particularly between the United States and China—are also injecting uncertainty into the market, hurting the competitiveness of American exports despite the weakening currency.

This global instability has prompted central banks to diversify their foreign reserves. According to the World Gold Council, gold purchases by government institutions reached record highs in the first half of 2025. This signals a growing preference for tangible assets as a hedge against currency fluctuations.

Historically, a strong dollar has symbolized the resilience of the American economy. However, current trends suggest a structural shift in the global financial system, with capital increasingly flowing toward alternative stores of value such as gold, commodities, and digital currencies.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Why Do Zebras Have Stripes? Science Finally Has a Solid Answer
Animal
Why Do Zebras Have Stripes? Science Finally Has a Solid Answer
Why Israel Launched War on Iran on June 13: Three Hidden Causes
Asia
Why Israel Launched War on Iran on June 13: Three Hidden Causes
'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told
Columnists
'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told
Popular
'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told

When Donald Trump had his rather emotional breakdown recently, referring to President Vladimir Putin as "crazy”, there was truly an element of insanity to the claim…only not the way some believe

'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told
Roman Starovoit Suicide in Moscow: His Grieving Girlfriend Found Near His Body
Roman Starovoit’s Girlfriend Polina K. Identifies His Body After Suspected Suicide
Russia Offers Nuclear Support to Iran for Peaceful Energy Use
Mystery of Zebra Stripes Solved—And It’s Not Camouflage
Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words Guy Somerset Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns? Nancy O'Brien Simpson Moscow’s Strategic Pivot: Taliban Recognition Reshapes Eurasian Dynamics Lyuba Lulko
Roman Starovoit’s Final Hours: He Took His Life Hours Before Scheduled Interrogation
Satellite Data Confirms Iranian Strikes on Key Israeli Bases and Infrastructure
Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Temporary Deployment Points of Ukrainian Troops
Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Temporary Deployment Points of Ukrainian Troops
Last materials
US Dollar Suffers Worst Half-Year Decline Since 1973, Markets on Edge
Russia's Rebranded McDonald's Unveils Hello Kitty Pink Burger
Trump Voices Displeasure with Putin, Promises Moscow a 'Little Surprise'
Trump Threatens BRICS Supporters with Tariffs After Putin Declares Economic Superiority
Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words
Summer on a Plate: Classic Panzanella Salad Recipe
Grounded with a Ticket: The Hidden Risk of Airline Overbooking
Five Simple Habits to Keep Skin Glowing After 30
10 Common Toxic Items in Your Home and Eco-Friendly Replacements
Eight Eco-Friendly Ways to Keep Wasps Out of Your Garden
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.