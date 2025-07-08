White House Signals Shift: Trump Threatens Putin with Surprise Action

Trump Voices Displeasure with Putin, Promises Moscow a 'Little Surprise'

US President Donald Trump has publicly voiced his discontent with Russian President Vladimir Putin and promised to respond with what he called a "little surprise." His remarks were broadcast via the official White House YouTube channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

“I’m not happy with Putin,” Trump said firmly. When a reporter asked how he intended to act on this dissatisfaction, the president declined to offer details. “Don’t we all love a little surprise?” he remarked with a characteristic smirk.

Trump explained his displeasure by suggesting that while Putin may appear cordial at first, his words are “empty and meaningless.”

This latest statement follows Trump's earlier remarks in which he expressed disappointment with the Russian leader’s refusal to halt the conflict in Ukraine. The US president emphasized that he had expected more initiative from Moscow toward de-escalation but was let down by Putin’s unwillingness to shift course.