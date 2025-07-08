World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

White House Signals Shift: Trump Threatens Putin with Surprise Action

Trump Voices Displeasure with Putin, Promises Moscow a 'Little Surprise'
World

US President Donald Trump has publicly voiced his discontent with Russian President Vladimir Putin and promised to respond with what he called a "little surprise." His remarks were broadcast via the official White House YouTube channel.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

“I’m not happy with Putin,” Trump said firmly. When a reporter asked how he intended to act on this dissatisfaction, the president declined to offer details.

“Don’t we all love a little surprise?” he remarked with a characteristic smirk.

Trump explained his displeasure by suggesting that while Putin may appear cordial at first, his words are “empty and meaningless.”

This latest statement follows Trump's earlier remarks in which he expressed disappointment with the Russian leader’s refusal to halt the conflict in Ukraine. The US president emphasized that he had expected more initiative from Moscow toward de-escalation but was let down by Putin’s unwillingness to shift course.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

President Trump Participates in a Cabinet Meeting
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia Hits Ukrainian Energy Facilities Supporting Defense Industry
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Hits Ukrainian Energy Facilities Supporting Defense Industry
'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told
Columnists
'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told
Popular
'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told

When Donald Trump had his rather emotional breakdown recently, referring to President Vladimir Putin as "crazy”, there was truly an element of insanity to the claim…only not the way some believe

'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told
Roman Starovoit Suicide in Moscow: His Grieving Girlfriend Found Near His Body
Roman Starovoit’s Girlfriend Polina K. Identifies His Body After Suspected Suicide
Russia Offers Nuclear Support to Iran for Peaceful Energy Use
Mystery of Zebra Stripes Solved—And It’s Not Camouflage
Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words Guy Somerset Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns? Nancy O'Brien Simpson Moscow’s Strategic Pivot: Taliban Recognition Reshapes Eurasian Dynamics Lyuba Lulko
Roman Starovoit’s Final Hours: He Took His Life Hours Before Scheduled Interrogation
Satellite Data Confirms Iranian Strikes on Key Israeli Bases and Infrastructure
Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Temporary Deployment Points of Ukrainian Troops
Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Temporary Deployment Points of Ukrainian Troops
Last materials
US Dollar Suffers Worst Half-Year Decline Since 1973, Markets on Edge
Russia's Rebranded McDonald's Unveils Hello Kitty Pink Burger
Trump Voices Displeasure with Putin, Promises Moscow a 'Little Surprise'
Trump Threatens BRICS Supporters with Tariffs After Putin Declares Economic Superiority
Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words
Summer on a Plate: Classic Panzanella Salad Recipe
Grounded with a Ticket: The Hidden Risk of Airline Overbooking
Five Simple Habits to Keep Skin Glowing After 30
10 Common Toxic Items in Your Home and Eco-Friendly Replacements
Eight Eco-Friendly Ways to Keep Wasps Out of Your Garden
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.