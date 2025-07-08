Putin’s BRICS Statement Triggers Trump’s Tariff Threats—But Is It Just a Bluff?

Trump Threatens BRICS Supporters with Tariffs After Putin Declares Economic Superiority

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bold statement at the BRICS summit declaring the group’s superiority over the G7, US President Donald Trump responded with threats of new tariffs targeting several countries, Chinese outlet Sohu reports.

Photo: Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Дональд Трамп

According to the article, Putin's remarks on BRICS economic growth left a strong impression on the American leader.

“Trump roared like a lion,” the outlet wrote, “and threatened 10-percent tariffs on countries supporting BRICS.”

However, Sohu emphasized that Trump’s threats appeared more symbolic than substantive, describing them as a bluff rather than a genuine policy move. The paper dismissed Washington’s pressure tactics against BRICS as “wishful thinking.”

The reaction came after Putin’s remarks on July 6 during a BRICS summit plenary session, where he joined via video link. The Russian president claimed that BRICS had surpassed other alliances—including the G7—in key economic metrics. According to him, BRICS nations now account for 40 percent of the global economy.