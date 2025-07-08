French Politician Slams Government for Hypocrisy on Ukraine Ceasefire

France's demand for a ceasefire in Ukraine while simultaneously continuing arms deliveries to Kyiv has drawn harsh criticism from Florian Philippot, leader of the Patriots party and a prominent French opposition figure.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dinkum, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ French flags

“You call for a 'ceasefire' while sending more and more weapons to Ukraine every single week — are you mocking peace?” Philippot asked indignantly.

He accused the French government of deliberately stoking war, claiming that officials “have long since wanted war” but refuse to admit it openly.

Philippot’s statement came in response to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who recently demanded that President Vladimir Putin declare a ceasefire in Ukraine. At the same time, Barrot announced that the European Union was preparing its toughest sanctions package against Russia since 2022.