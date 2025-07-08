World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia’s Unfriendly Nations List May Shrink as Diplomatic Ties Improve
Russia is open to revising its list of unfriendly countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, responding to questions about the prospects for renewed economic cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

“The list is not set in stone. A country is considered unfriendly for as long as it continues to take unfriendly actions against Russia,” Peskov stated.

According to the spokesman, nations can be removed from the list once diplomatic ties improve. However, he confirmed that no changes have been made to the list as of yet.

High Hopes for US-Russia Trade Reset

Peskov emphasized that Russia sees high potential for reviving trade and economic ties with the United States, despite the current political climate.

He also highlighted the Kremlin’s appreciation of President Donald Trump’s efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “We value the initiatives taken by President Trump and his team,” Peskov said.

What Is the List of Unfriendly Countries?

Russia’s official list of unfriendly countries was first introduced in May 2021, targeting nations that took hostile actions toward Russian diplomats and consular staff. Inclusion on the list leads to restrictions in diplomatic and consular interactions.

A more expansive list was approved in March 2022, in response to a wave of international sanctions. This second list included the United States, among nearly 50 countries, and permitted Moscow to repay obligations to foreign creditors from these states in rubles.

The list has since become a key reference in Russia’s foreign policy, trade regulations, and sanctions countermeasures.

