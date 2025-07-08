World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin: US and EU Arms Deliveries Undermine Peace in Ukraine

Pentagon: US Sends More Arms to Ukraine to Ensure Lasting Peace
The United States will send a new shipment of defensive weapons to Ukraine, aiming to ensure “a lasting peace,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell announced on Monday.

Patriot air defense system
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Defensie, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Patriot air defense system

According to Parnell, President Donald Trump has instructed the Department of Defense to deliver additional military aid to Ukraine, stating:

“We must guarantee that the Ukrainian people can defend themselves while we work to establish a durable peace and bring an end to the killings.”

Parnell emphasized that the Pentagon’s global supply review remains in effect and is aligned with the ‘America First’ national strategy.

Trump: 'They’re Getting Hit Very Hard'

On July 8, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump reiterated his commitment to arming Ukraine.

“We’re going to have to [send more]. They need to be able to defend themselves. They’re getting hit very hard,” — Donald Trump

Trump clarified that the new deliveries would consist primarily of defensive weapons. He has repeatedly stated that his administration is helping Ukraine “a lot”, and claimed that had he won the 2020 election, the war with Russia would not have happened.

Russia: US and EU Fueling the Conflict

The Kremlin has criticized Washington and Brussels, accusing them of prolonging the war through continued arms deliveries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated:

“There has been no final confirmation that US arms deliveries have ended. On the contrary, multiple conflicting statements have been made — and the supplies clearly continue. That’s obvious to us.”

Peskov added that Western military assistance undermines peace efforts, and noted that it will take time to fully assess the scope and nature of ongoing deliveries.

On July 1, Politico and NBC reported a temporary pause in certain US arms shipments to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense missiles. The White House confirmed the hold, citing the need to review domestic stockpiles.

