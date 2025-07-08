Trump Makes Excuses to Zelensky, Shifts Blame to Pentagon, Pledges More Weapons to Ukraine

The US president explains Ukraine arms delays by citing Pentagon reviews after strikes on Iran and promises continued “defensive” aid.

President Donald Trump has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he is not responsible for delays in US military aid to Kyiv, according to sources familiar with a recent phone call between the two leaders, cited by The Wall Street Journal.

During the conversation, Trump reportedly explained the pause in arms shipments as a result of the Pentagon reassessing its arsenals following recent strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. However, he assured Zelensky that the United States would continue providing as much assistance as it could afford.

The US president had already stated that Washington was helping Ukraine “a lot”, in response to criticism over prioritizing military support for Israel.

“I am helping Ukraine. I’m helping them a lot,” — Donald Trump

Focus on Defensive Weapons

Later, Trump reaffirmed his promise, clarifying that the US would focus on supplying defensive weapons.

“We’re going to send more weapons. We have to. They need to be able to defend themselves. They’re getting hit very hard,” — Donald Trump

Soon after, the Pentagon confirmed new arms deliveries to Ukraine, emphasizing that they would consist of defensive equipment.

According to Politico, deliveries may resume in the coming weeks. Talks are scheduled in Rome and Kyiv, with special envoy Keith Kellogg expected to meet Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Trump 'Disappointed' After Putin Call

Trump also expressed disappointment after a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 3. The two leaders discussed Ukraine, with Trump urging a ceasefire and Putin reiterating Russia’s commitment to negotiations. Trump later admitted that “no progress” had been made.

“I was very disappointed with my conversation with President Putin. Very disappointed,” — Donald Trump

Trump described his talk with Zelensky as “good,” noting that the Ukrainian president was under enormous pressure.

Expert: Trump Doesn’t Fully Grasp Putin’s Strategy

Political analyst and former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter commented on Trump’s reaction to Putin, saying the American president may not fully understand the strategic consistency behind Russia’s actions.

“Putin has clearly defined national goals — rational, state-driven objectives,” Ritter said. “He’s on the right side of history, defeating criminals who support Nazis. Trump doesn’t seem to grasp this, but he does recognize that Putin is a resolute leader who won’t compromise. Sooner or later, Trump will come to terms with that.”