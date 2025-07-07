World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Poland Launches Special Operation Amid Border Tensions with Germany and Lithuania

Poland has launched a special operation on its western border, codenamed “Safe West”, according to Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. The operation is aimed at tightening border control with Germany and Lithuania in response to what Warsaw calls growing migration threats.

EU and Poland flags
Photo: flickr.com by Михал Осменда, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
EU and Poland flags

“The Polish Armed Forces are supporting the Border Guard and police at the German border,” Kosiniak-Kamysz stated.

The minister also announced the expansion of operations along the Lithuanian border, saying 5,000 troops have been deployed to support the mission. “We are responding decisively to migration threats,” he emphasized.

Warsaw Accuses Germany of Illegal Migrant Transfers

Polish officials have repeatedly accused German police of illegally transporting migrants into Polish territory, an issue that has heightened bilateral tensions. Meanwhile, Germany has maintained its border control measures since last year, a move that Warsaw has openly criticized.

Kosiniak-Kamysz previously stressed that Poland and Germany would not conduct joint border patrols, highlighting the growing divide between the two European Union members.

First Migrants Detained on Lithuanian Border

Poland’s Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak reported that the first illegal migrants had been detained on the Lithuanian border. The arrests occurred just before midnight, when an Estonian driver attempted to transport several Afghan nationals across the border.

Siemoniak stated that the operation has not disrupted road traffic. “There have been no incidents or traffic delays. A few hours into the operation, we can say it is proceeding according to plan,” he noted.

Poland Implements Border Control with Germany and Lithuania

On July 1, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Poland was introducing temporary border controls with Germany and Lithuania. Tusk had previously urged the German government to stop migrant transfers, warning that Poland’s patience was wearing thin.

In May, Warsaw threatened to close the border with Germany altogether if Berlin continued returning migrants. Poland also signaled readiness to invoke Article 72 of the EU Treaty, which allows member states to temporarily suspend treaty obligations on the grounds of national security.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
