Trump and Zelensky Speak on Independence Day Amid U.S. Arms Freeze

Zelensky and Trump Agree to Boost Air Defense Cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he held an important and constructive conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. According to Zelensky, the two leaders discussed American military assistance to Ukraine and the prospects for strengthening the country's air defense capabilities.

Ukraine and the U.S. to Cooperate on Shielding Ukrainian Skies

Zelensky noted that he congratulated Trump and the American people on Independence Day and expressed gratitude for continued U.S. support. He emphasized that both countries have already accomplished significant work together and reaffirmed Kyiv’s support for Washington’s latest peace proposals regarding the ongoing conflict.

“We spoke today about the situation—about Russian airstrikes and the broader picture on the frontlines. President Trump is well-informed, and I appreciate his close attention to Ukraine. We discussed air defense options and agreed to work together to enhance protection of our skies. Our teams will follow up soon,” Zelensky said.

He also stated that Ukraine is ready to pursue direct defense projects with the United States and sees such cooperation as essential to national security.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid confirmed that the two leaders discussed Russian strikes and the potential for U.S. air defense deliveries. Their conversation reportedly lasted 40 minutes.

Trump Previously Expressed Disappointment Over Peace Efforts

Just a day earlier, President Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in resolving the Ukraine conflict following a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump acknowledged that no substantial breakthrough had been reached and said he had also discussed other key topics with Putin, including the situation in Iran.

White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly, speaking ahead of the Trump–Zelensky call, had confirmed that the U.S. had paused certain military deliveries to Ukraine, including surface-to-air missile systems. According to Kelly, the decision was made to prioritize America's own national defense needs.