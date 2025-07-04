Kremlin: We Take Trump’s Words Seriously After ‘No Progress’ Call

Kremlin Responds to Trump’s Criticism of Phone Call with Putin

The Kremlin is paying close attention to all remarks made by US President Donald Trump, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

His statement came in response to Trump’s recent comment expressing dissatisfaction with his latest phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump claimed the dialogue had yielded “no progress” on the Ukraine issue.

“Naturally, we treat all statements by President Trump with the utmost attention,” Peskov said. “During the conversation, President Putin reiterated that we remain committed to achieving our objectives—and we would prefer to do so through political and diplomatic means. But as that is not currently feasible, our special operation continues. The president also informed his counterpart that we are waiting to agree on dates for a third round of direct negotiations.”

Putin and Trump Have Now Spoken Six Times Since the Start of Trump’s New Term

The phone call held on July 3 marked the sixth conversation between the two leaders since Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

According to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump once again urged an immediate ceasefire. In response, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s openness to a political resolution but underscored that Moscow would not abandon its core objectives.

The conversation reportedly lasted nearly an hour and, according to Ushakov, was conducted “on the same wavelength.” He described the exchange as “frank, businesslike, and specific.”

No discussion of a personal meeting took place, Ushakov noted, though “the idea continues to hang in the air.”