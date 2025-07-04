Moscow Open to New Peace Dialogue with Washington on Neutral Ground

Russia Ready to Resume US Talks in Saudi Arabia

Russia is open to holding a new round of talks with the United States on Saudi Arabian soil, said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a joint press conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

“We are prepared to consider this welcoming and well-disposed platform again, just as we did in February,” Lavrov stated. “I believe both we and the Americans felt perfectly comfortable, and if future contacts are envisioned, we will naturally keep Saudi Arabia in mind—with Washington’s consent, of course.”

Riyadh Hosted the First Russia–US Dialogue in Three Years

On February 18, Riyadh hosted the first direct negotiations between Russian and American officials in over three years. Lavrov recalled that the Russian delegation was led by himself and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, while the United States was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

“We had a very productive exchange,” Lavrov said. “The discussion was concrete and focused, with no diversions into political posturing or ideology.”

Washington Also Praised the Talks

The US side likewise spoke positively of the outcome. Secretary Rubio stated that Russia was “fully prepared to begin a serious process” aimed at ending the armed conflict in Ukraine. Witkoff added that the results of the session had “exceeded all expectations.”

In June, Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Alexander Darchev, announced that a second round of talks was planned to take place in Moscow, in accordance with a mutual agreement to alternate capitals.

However, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova later stated that the meeting was canceled at the initiative of the American side. Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed that the follow-up summit was now “in limbo.”