Beijing Sees Ukraine Conflict as Shield Against US Confrontation

China Warns EU: Russia Must Not Lose in Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas that Beijing "cannot afford to see Russia lose" in the conflict in Ukraine, the South China Morning Post reports, citing diplomatic sources.

“The minister told the EU’s top diplomat that China cannot afford Russia’s defeat in Ukraine because it fears that the United States would then shift its full attention to Beijing,” the paper quotes sources as saying.

After a Tense Four-Hour Dialogue, Wang Lectures on 'Historical Lessons'

According to insiders, Wang Yi delivered this message following a difficult four-hour conversation with Kallas that spanned a wide range of geopolitical topics. Sources say the Chinese diplomat gave Kallas several “history lessons and lectures” during their exchange.

Wang strongly rejected all accusations that China has provided military or economic support to Moscow amid the Ukraine crisis. He added pointedly: “If we had, the conflict would have long been over.”

“European officials were shocked by Wang Yi’s respectful yet piercingly candid tone,” said one diplomat.

Beijing Sees Ukraine Conflict as Strategic Buffer

According to SCMP, Wang was unusually blunt: China sees some advantage in the ongoing war in Ukraine, since it diverts American military and economic resources away from the Indo-Pacific.

“Some EU officials felt that Wang was giving Kallas a realpolitik lesson, part of which focused on Beijing’s belief that Washington will soon pivot entirely to the East,” a source told the paper.

From the Chinese perspective, the longer the United States remains entangled in Ukraine, the more distant the prospect becomes of a direct confrontation between Beijing and Washington—especially over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

US Shift Mirrors Chinese Calculus

Wang’s comments align with recent moves by the Trump administration. According to Politico, the Pentagon paused deliveries of certain air defense missiles and high-precision munitions to Ukraine on July 1, citing concerns over depleted reserves.

US defense officials suggested that this withheld support might instead be redirected to shore up America’s posture against China and Iran.

China Hints at Canceling Upcoming EU Summit

Tensions between Beijing and Brussels extended beyond the battlefield in Ukraine. Wang Yi reportedly hinted that the upcoming EU-China leaders’ summit, scheduled for July 24–25, may be in jeopardy.

“In Brussels, the exhausting meeting—interrupted only by a dinner of stuffed chicken, sweet potato mousse, and cheesecake—left little optimism for the summit in Beijing and Anhui,” one source noted.

The summit’s fragility appears rooted in two key disputes: first, Europe’s repeated accusations that China is helping Moscow evade sanctions and support the Russian military effort; and second, trade tensions stemming from the US-China tariff war, which the EU is increasingly drawn into.

One sticking point is the EU’s frustration over rare-earth metals. Officials in Brussels argue that the bloc has been unfairly caught in the crossfire of the US-China technological rivalry. Despite this, Wang remained unresponsive on the issue.

“One source described his stance on rare-earths as ‘dismissive,’” the report adds.