Russia Becomes World's First Country to Recognize Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Russia Officially Recognizes the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Russia has officially recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov confirmed to RIA Novosti.

“Recognized,” Kabulov said in response to a direct question on the matter.

Recognition Follows Removal of Taliban from Terrorist List

The recognition follows a decision by Russia’s Supreme Court in April, which granted a request by the Prosecutor General’s Office to remove the Taliban movement from the national list of terrorist organizations.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, Afghanistan has been officially known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. This regime change followed the withdrawal of US forces and the collapse of the former Afghan government.

According to the Russian ambassador in Kabul, the decision to recognize the Islamic Emirate was made by President Vladimir Putin upon the recommendation of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Afghan Flag Flies Above Moscow Embassy for First Time

As reported by TASS, the flag introduced by the Taliban regime was recently raised above the Afghan embassy in Moscow—symbolizing formal diplomatic recognition and the establishment of official bilateral relations under the Taliban government.

Historical Context: Taliban Recognition Then and Now

The Taliban controlled most of Afghanistan prior to the 2001 US-led invasion. In the 1990s, only three countries—Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates—recognized the Taliban government and established diplomatic relations.

Russia’s decision marks a significant geopolitical shift, positioning Moscow as one of the first major powers to formally acknowledge the Taliban’s rule since their 2021 return.