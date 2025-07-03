Putin and Trump talk on the phone again. Who Hung Up First?

Putin Signals Russia’s Goals Are Unchanged in Direct Call with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump concluded an almost hour-long phone call centered largely on the conflict in Ukraine. The conversation, described as open, businesslike, and focused, included a renewed push from Trump for a ceasefire. Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov shared some details of the conversation during a briefing.

Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

'On the Same Wavelength': Leaders Discuss Peace and Strategy

As Ushakov noted, "The presidents, as always when they speak, were on the same wavelength. The discussion was frank, professional, and specific.” He confirmed the two intend to continue communication in the near future.

During the call, Putin informed his US counterpart about the humanitarian aspects of the Istanbul agreements currently being implemented between Russia and Ukraine. While the idea of a third negotiation round was not on the agenda, Putin reiterated Moscow's readiness to keep engaging in dialogue. Trump, meanwhile, stressed the need for a swift end to hostilities.

"Our president made it clear that Russia will pursue its stated objectives-namely, to eliminate the well-known root causes that led to the current confrontation. Russia will not retreat from these goals.”

— Yuri Ushakov, aide to the President of Russia

Personal Meeting Not Discussed, But 'In the Air'

A potential in-person meeting between the two presidents was not discussed, though, as Ushakov phrased it, "the idea is hanging in the air.”

Middle East and Defense Contacts: Deeper Coordination Ahead

The leaders also held what Ushakov called a "comprehensive” discussion on the Middle East. Both sides agreed to maintain contact through foreign ministries, defense departments, and presidential aides.

The latest developments in Syria were addressed as well, with a mutual commitment to continuing the dialogue.

In addition, both Trump and Putin reaffirmed their interest in joint economic ventures-especially in the fields of energy and space.

'Who Hung Up First?' Ushakov Answers with a Smile

Asked who ended the call, Ushakov deflected: "It's hard even for me to say who hung up first. What I know is, the last ones to hang up were the interpreters.”

He emphasized that both presidents remain in close touch and could speak again at very short notice. "Either leader can pick up the phone during the day, and aides will arrange the call.”

US Arms Shipments to Ukraine Paused

On July 2, the Pentagon suspended deliveries of certain air defense missiles and other high-precision munitions to Ukraine, citing concerns about depleting its own reserves. NBC News reported that some of the weapons-including Patriot missiles, precision artillery shells, and Hellfire missiles-had already reached Europe but not yet entered Ukrainian hands.

Analysts believe Ukraine's air defense systems will be the most affected. The Trump administration's move could leave Ukrainian skies exposed. In Kyiv, the halt in deliveries is seen as a pressure tactic aimed at pushing Ukraine toward political concessions.

Notably, according to Ushakov, this sensitive topic was not addressed during the Putin-Trump phone call.