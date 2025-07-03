Europe Prepares for Reduced American Military Presence Amid Strategic Shift

Trump’s Plans to Cut US Troops in Europe Alarm NATO Allies

European NATO allies have begun preparing for a possible reduction of US military forces on the continent, Euractiv reports citing diplomatic sources.

Photo: flickr.com by Pfc. Cameron Boyd is licensed under U.S. federal government US military men

In European NATO circles, there is growing confidence that US President Donald Trump intends to significantly downsize American troop deployments in Europe.

Up to 20,000 Troops May Be Reassigned from Europe to Asia or the Middle East

“The question isn’t if US forces will be withdrawn, but how it can be done in an organized way without jeopardizing NATO’s current defense plans,” a diplomat from one of the alliance’s member states told Euractiv.

Current US Military Presence in Europe

According to the report, the number of American troops in Europe increased significantly after the onset of the conflict in Ukraine. Former President Joe Biden added 20,000 troops to bring the total to 80,000.

Although far from the Cold War era peak—when over 400,000 US troops were stationed on the continent—this recent buildup underscored Washington’s commitment to regional security.

The largest contingent remains in Germany with 35,900 troops, followed by Italy with 12,400, and the United Kingdom with 10,100.

Trump Administration Weighs Strategic Realignment

Since returning to the White House, the Trump administration has openly considered withdrawing between 10,000 and 20,000 troops from Europe to prioritize deployments in other regions.

Former NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu noted that the president’s long-term intentions remain ambiguous. While Trump previously indicated a desire to bolster US forces in Asia, the growing conflict between Israel and Iran could shift the Pentagon’s focus toward the Middle East.

European Officials Caught Off Guard

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that the Pentagon would complete a review of its troop posture in Europe by late summer or early autumn.

Despite assurances of coordination with NATO allies, EU officials were reportedly blindsided by the news. According to Euractiv, they have not been briefed on any detailed US withdrawal plans.

Their concerns only deepened following the late-June NATO summit in The Hague, where European nations had agreed to Trump’s demands for significant increases in defense spending and made concerted efforts to win his favor.