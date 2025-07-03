World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Europe Prepares for Reduced American Military Presence Amid Strategic Shift

Trump’s Plans to Cut US Troops in Europe Alarm NATO Allies
World

European NATO allies have begun preparing for a possible reduction of US military forces on the continent, Euractiv reports citing diplomatic sources.

US military men
Photo: flickr.com by Pfc. Cameron Boyd is licensed under U.S. federal government
US military men

In European NATO circles, there is growing confidence that US President Donald Trump intends to significantly downsize American troop deployments in Europe.

Up to 20,000 Troops May Be Reassigned from Europe to Asia or the Middle East

“The question isn’t if US forces will be withdrawn, but how it can be done in an organized way without jeopardizing NATO’s current defense plans,” a diplomat from one of the alliance’s member states told Euractiv.

Current US Military Presence in Europe

According to the report, the number of American troops in Europe increased significantly after the onset of the conflict in Ukraine. Former President Joe Biden added 20,000 troops to bring the total to 80,000.

Although far from the Cold War era peak—when over 400,000 US troops were stationed on the continent—this recent buildup underscored Washington’s commitment to regional security.

The largest contingent remains in Germany with 35,900 troops, followed by Italy with 12,400, and the United Kingdom with 10,100.

Trump Administration Weighs Strategic Realignment

Since returning to the White House, the Trump administration has openly considered withdrawing between 10,000 and 20,000 troops from Europe to prioritize deployments in other regions.

Former NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu noted that the president’s long-term intentions remain ambiguous. While Trump previously indicated a desire to bolster US forces in Asia, the growing conflict between Israel and Iran could shift the Pentagon’s focus toward the Middle East.

European Officials Caught Off Guard

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that the Pentagon would complete a review of its troop posture in Europe by late summer or early autumn.

Despite assurances of coordination with NATO allies, EU officials were reportedly blindsided by the news. According to Euractiv, they have not been briefed on any detailed US withdrawal plans.

Their concerns only deepened following the late-June NATO summit in The Hague, where European nations had agreed to Trump’s demands for significant increases in defense spending and made concerted efforts to win his favor.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Westernized Peoples Classified: Wanted: 300 Spartans
Columnists
Westernized Peoples Classified: Wanted: 300 Spartans
U.S. Treasury Announces Partial Rollback of Anti-Russian Sanctions
World
U.S. Treasury Announces Partial Rollback of Anti-Russian Sanctions
Gaza Trapped: Two Million Civilians Caught in Blockade and Chaos
Asia
Gaza Trapped: Two Million Civilians Caught in Blockade and Chaos Видео 
Popular
Trump Starts Lifting Sanctions from Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump has lifted sanctions on certain Russian assets, according to a statement published on the website of the U.S. Department of the Treasury

U.S. Treasury Announces Partial Rollback of Anti-Russian Sanctions
Mystery Explosions Damage Multiple Oil Tankers: Experts Point to Ukrainian Sabotage
Ukrainian Intelligence Related to Magnetic Mine Attacks on Oil Tankers
The Trump-Musk Fallout: Fact, Fiction, or Fabrication?
Westernized Peoples Classified: Wanted: 300 Spartans
NATO May Back Azerbaijan in Future Russia Clash Lyuba Lulko The DOGE That Did Not Bark Guy Somerset Gaza Trapped: Two Million Civilians Caught in Blockade and Chaos Alexander Shtorm
Video Shows AGS-17 with Advanced Flash Suppressor in Action
Azerbaijan on Collision Course with Russia: Is War Inevitable?
U.S. Prioritizes National Defense, Stalls Ukraine Aid Shipments
U.S. Prioritizes National Defense, Stalls Ukraine Aid Shipments
Last materials
Trump’s Plans to Cut US Troops in Europe Alarm NATO Allies
Legendary Duo t.A.T.u. Set to Perform Private Shows for ₽10 Million After Reunion
Avocado: Nature’s Superfood Packed with Nutrients and Health Benefits
Putin Announces Evening Phone Call with US President Donald Trump
Bomb Blast in Central Luhansk Injures Former Administrator Manolis Pilavov
Morning Habits That Make Your Body Your Ally: 5 Simple Steps to Slimness
Japan Unveils New Earthquake Preparedness Plan Amid High Risk in Nankai Trough Region
James Webb Telescope Discovers Ancient Galaxy Clusters from Universe’s First Billion Years
Natural Butter Myths Busted: Truth Revealed
NATO May Back Azerbaijan in Future Russia Clash
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.