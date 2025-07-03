Kremlin Confirms Putin to Speak with Trump in Scheduled Phone Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he will conduct a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump today, Interfax reports. Putin made the announcement while visiting an exhibition at the forum titled "Strong Ideas for a New Time."
Kremlin Confirms Timing of the Call
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the president would hold the phone conversation.
“I believe it will take place in the evening, definitely after 6–7 p.m. We will inform you about the international phone call expected with the president,” he said.