Kremlin Confirms Putin to Speak with Trump in Scheduled Phone Call

Putin Announces Evening Phone Call with US President Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he will conduct a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump today, Interfax reports. Putin made the announcement while visiting an exhibition at the forum titled "Strong Ideas for a New Time."

Photo: kremlin.ru by Администрация Президента России, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Putin signing documents

Kremlin Confirms Timing of the Call

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the president would hold the phone conversation.