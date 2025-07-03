World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Kremlin: Fewer Missiles to Ukraine Means Closer End to Conflict

Zelensky Seeks Answers as U.S. Quietly Halts Key Arms Transfers
World

The USA's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine points to deeper production issues, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Patriot air defense system
Photo: flickr.com by Bundeswehr-Fotos, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Patriot air defense system

"The industry simply cannot keep up with the required missile output,” he said.

Peskov's comment came in response to The Economist report, which cited Ukrainian officials stating that the U.S. had halted not just certain types of weapons, but all military aid to Ukraine.

"As I said yesterday,” Peskov added, "the fewer missiles reach Ukraine, the sooner the special military operation will conclude.”

Delays Linked to Competing Priorities: Ukraine and Israel

"We are monitoring the situation,” Peskov continued. "It appears the industry is simply unable to manufacture missiles at the necessary pace, especially given the substantial deliveries to both Israel and Ukraine, which are still ongoing.”

Earlier reports from Politico and NBC indicated that the U.S. had suspended deliveries of certain weapons systems, including Patriot air defense missiles. The White House later confirmed this, clarifying that the decision followed a Pentagon reassessment of its own arsenals.

While the State Department emphasized that the pause applies only to some categories of weapons and does not amount to a full cessation of aid, The Economist suggested otherwise, citing sources in Kyiv.

Pentagon Official Behind Aid Suspension Push

According to Politico, the driving force behind the suspension was Elbridge Colby, head of the Pentagon's policy division. Colby has long advocated shifting U.S. military focus away from Europe and the Middle East toward Asia and countering China's rise.

Ukrainian officials stated that they have received no formal notice regarding the suspension of aid. In response, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned John Hinkel, the U.S. chargé d'affaires in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is "seeking clarification through dialogue with Washington.”

Kremlin: Arms Shipments Only Prolong the Conflict

Russia has consistently opposed Western military support for Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly asserted that arms shipments from the West only serve to prolong hostilities, not end them.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
