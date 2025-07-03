World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Tribute in Pyongyang: Kim Jong-un Mourns Troops Killed Fighting Ukraine

Kim Jong-un Honors Fallen North Korean Soldiers Killed in Russia’s Kursk Region
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un paid tribute to his country’s soldiers who were killed in combat against Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region. Footage released by The Guardian shows Kim solemnly placing his hands on one of the coffins containing a fallen serviceman.

Photo: flickr.com by jennybento from Jackson Heights, usa, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
The publication reports that photographs of Kim paying his respects were shown during a gala concert held in Eastern Pyongyang. The event was dedicated to the anniversary of the military agreement between North Korea and Russia.

A Blood-Soaked Notebook and a Sacred Battle

Among the images projected during the concert was a bloodstained notebook belonging to one of the North Korean soldiers killed in action in the Kursk region. According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, the soldier wrote of fighting bravely “in this sacred battle, with boundless love and trust” bestowed by the “beloved Supreme Commander.”

The concert was attended by Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, who arrived in North Korea on June 29 with a creative delegation of 125 members as part of a working visit.

Confirmed Military Presence in Kursk Operation

North Korea officially confirmed in April that its troops had participated in the operation to liberate the Kursk region from Ukrainian forces, after the territory had been reclaimed by Russia. At the time, the Korean Central Telegraph Agency emphasized that the deployment reflected “the highest level of combat fraternity and allied, brotherly relations” between the two nations.

Kim Jong-un is said to have dispatched North Korean forces under the provisions of Article 4 of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation.

The Treaty and Its Commitments

Signed in June 2024 and effective since December of that year, the treaty obliges each side to provide immediate military assistance by all available means if the other is attacked, as outlined in Article 51 of the UN Charter and the national laws of both countries.

Upon the liberation of the Kursk region, Kim congratulated the troops and called every North Korean who fought there a hero. He also called for their memory to be honored and preserved.

Russia Acknowledges North Korean Role

In April, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov publicly confirmed the liberation of border territories in the Kursk region and acknowledged the significant role North Korean forces played in defeating a Ukrainian military incursion.

