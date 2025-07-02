Ukrainian Intelligence Related to Magnetic Mine Attacks on Oil Tankers

Mystery Explosions Damage Multiple Oil Tankers: Experts Point to Ukrainian Sabotage

Experts suspect that Ukrainian intelligence services could be involved in the sabotage of oil tankers using magnetic mines, The Financial Times reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by АльфваНбим, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Oil tanker Pavel Chernysh

The newspaper reports that a series of mysterious attacks on oil tankers have sent shockwaves through the global shipping community, sparking speculation that these assaults may be part of a state-sponsored sabotage campaign.

Greek and Cypriot-Owned Tankers Targeted

Among the vessels damaged during these incidents are the Seacharm, Seajewel, Grace Ferrum, and Koala-tankers owned by Greek and Cypriot shipping companies.

The most recent event occurred last week off the coast of Libya, when the engine room of the Greek tanker Vilamourawas flooded. Subsequently, Ukrainian military intelligence released a statement describing Vilamoura as a tanker allegedly belonging to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet.”

Alternative Theories and Motives Considered

Martin Kelly, head of the consulting division at marine security experts EOS Risk Group, suggested that the varying tactics used in these attacks could indicate different perpetrators and motives.