Ukraine Summons U.S. Envoy Over Suspension of Key Weapons Deliveries Amid Air Defense Concerns

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the acting chargé d'affaires of the United States, John Hinkle, following the suspension of deliveries of certain types of weaponry, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported.

"Deputy Foreign Minister Maryana Betsa emphasized the critical importance of continuing the delivery of previously allocated defense packages, with particular focus on strengthening Ukraine's air defense,” the statement reads.

Earlier, Politico reported that the Pentagon had suspended shipments of some weapons to Ukraine. According to the publication, the reason was a shortage of stock discovered during an inventory check. NBC reported that Ukraine did not receive dozens of Patriot interceptor missiles, thousands of 155 mm high-explosive artillery shells for howitzers, and over a hundred Hellfire missiles.

The U.S. decision to halt certain arms shipments to Kyiv was due to empty stockpiles, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

"As far as we understand, the reason for this decision was empty warehouses, a shortage of these weapons in stock,” the Kremlin representative noted.

Zelensky Office: Ukraine Still Receives US Arms

The United States continues to supply Ukraine with arms, including ammunition for Patriot air defense missile systems, reported Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office, on Telegram via RBC-Ukraine.

"Shipments continue to this day. It would look very strange, it would be inhumane — to stop delivering interceptor missiles, let's put it that way, especially for the Patriot systems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fedor Venislavsky, a member of the Ukrainian parliament's national security committee, told RBC-Ukraine that the Ukrainian side has not yet received official confirmation of any suspension of missile and other air defense ammunition deliveries from the United States. At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine, aware of the risks posed by current international political realities, has been developing various plans to minimize the negative impact of a potential suspension and therefore maintains "a certain reserve capacity.”

In March 2025, the Donald Trump administration temporarily suspended all military aid to Ukraine. The decision followed a dispute between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House. Vice President J. D. Vance claimed that under President Biden, the United States "sent Ukraine $300 billion” and described these expenditures as reckless. Military support was resumed in March after Kyiv agreed to a 30-day ceasefire during negotiations in Saudi Arabia.