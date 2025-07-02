Azerbaijan Says AZAL Crash Probe Nears Completion Amid International Cooperation

The results of the investigation into the crash of the Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, may be announced soon, representatives for the Azerbaijan General Prosecutor's Office said, RIA Novosti reports.

Neymar Avazov, head of the Investigative Department of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office, stated that the investigation was ongoing in three countries. He noted that around 100 expert examinations have been commissioned and that Azerbaijani specialists have conducted extensive discussions in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that those seeking to damage Russia-Azerbaijan relations should think carefully about their actions.

"I believe that the friendship between our two peoples is extremely important, and anyone trying to undermine it should seriously consider what they are doing,” she said.

The passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed on the morning of December 25, 2024, near the city of Aktau in western Kazakhstan. There were 62 passengers and five crew members on board. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, 29 people survived. Among the survivors were nine Russian citizens. In total, 16 Russians were on board the plane.