World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin Calls Emmanuel Macron for the First Time Since 2022

Putin Talks to Emmanuel Macron Over the Phone for the First Time since 2022
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, according to a post on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: en.kremlin.ru by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin

The key topics of discussion reportedly included the conflict between Israel and Iran, U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, and the situation in Ukraine.

Putin emphasized that the Ukrainian conflict is a direct consequence of Western countries’ policies, which for years ignored Russia’s security interests. According to the Russian leader, any approach to resolving the conflict must address the root causes of the crisis and take into account the new territorial realities.

The prospects for a peaceful settlement were also discussed: Putin “reaffirmed the principled approaches to possible agreements, which should be comprehensive and long-term in nature, provide for the elimination of the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and be based on the new territorial realities.”

French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire in Ukraine "as soon as possible", BFMTV said.

During the discussion on the Middle East, both sides expressed support for resolving the crisis surrounding Iran’s nuclear program solely by peaceful means. They also affirmed Tehran’s right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, provided it adheres to its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Macron Wants to Continue Contacts with Putin

Following еру telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke in favor of continuing bilateral contacts, Reuters said citing the Elysee Palace.

Earlier, Macron stated that Europe must resume dialogue with Russia on arms control and rebuilding trust.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia Strikes Oil Terminal Supplying Ukrainian Navy
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Strikes Oil Terminal Supplying Ukrainian Navy
US-Russia Direct Flights May Resume by End of 2025
World
US-Russia Direct Flights May Resume by End of 2025
Popular
Thermobaric Hell: Russian TOS Units Devastate Ukrainian Positions in Kharkiv Region

Units of Russia's "Sever" ("North") group of forces shared footage showing the destruction of enemy fortifications near Volchansk in the Kharkiv region

Video Shows Ukrainian Forces Caught in 'Thermobaric Hell'
Ukraine Unveils Number of Executed Russian Soldiers
Ukraine Confirms Number of Russian POWs Executed After Capture
Russian Forces Hit Key Fuel Hub for Ukraine's Navy in Precision Strike
Russia and Azerbaijan at Odds as 2001 Murder Case Reignites Ethnic Tensions
North Korea and Russia Forge Tactical Alliance: Troops, Missiles, Misses Andrey Mihayloff A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening Nancy O'Brien Simpson Why Azerbaijan Cancels Russian Events Over Police Actions Lyuba Lulko
A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening
Deadly Drone Attack Hits Russian Defense Plant in Izhevsk
Azerbaijan Forgets It Defeated Armenia, Not Russia
Azerbaijan Forgets It Defeated Armenia, Not Russia
Last materials
Putin Talks to Emmanuel Macron Over the Phone for the First Time since 2022
Ukrainian Military Confirms Death of 110th Brigade Commander
North Korea and Russia Forge Tactical Alliance: Troops, Missiles, Misses
Melania Trump Avoids Her Husband, Never Appears in White House
Russian Forces Announce Complete Control Over Ukraine’s Luhansk Region
Supersonic Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Crashes Near Nizhny Novgorod
Adam Kadyrov Shares Photo with Putin Following Lavish Wedding
Orcas Surround Russian Tourists' Boat in Rare Display of Playful Behavior
Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov Sentenced to 13 Years
Five Hidden Diet Pitfalls That Only Make You Gain Weight
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.