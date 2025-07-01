Putin Calls Emmanuel Macron for the First Time Since 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, according to a post on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.

The key topics of discussion reportedly included the conflict between Israel and Iran, U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, and the situation in Ukraine.

Putin emphasized that the Ukrainian conflict is a direct consequence of Western countries’ policies, which for years ignored Russia’s security interests. According to the Russian leader, any approach to resolving the conflict must address the root causes of the crisis and take into account the new territorial realities.

The prospects for a peaceful settlement were also discussed: Putin “reaffirmed the principled approaches to possible agreements, which should be comprehensive and long-term in nature, provide for the elimination of the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and be based on the new territorial realities.”

French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire in Ukraine "as soon as possible", BFMTV said.

During the discussion on the Middle East, both sides expressed support for resolving the crisis surrounding Iran’s nuclear program solely by peaceful means. They also affirmed Tehran’s right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, provided it adheres to its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Macron Wants to Continue Contacts with Putin

Following еру telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke in favor of continuing bilateral contacts, Reuters said citing the Elysee Palace.

Earlier, Macron stated that Europe must resume dialogue with Russia on arms control and rebuilding trust.