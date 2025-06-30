World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Pragmatic Talks Underway to Restore Air Traffic Between Russia and the US

US-Russia Direct Flights May Resume by End of 2025
World

Air service between Russia and the United States may resume by the end of 2025, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special representative of the president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said in an interview with Rossiya 1.

View from an airplane
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
View from an airplane

"We see very strong interest, including from the American side, in resuming direct flights. […] Very pragmatic direct discussions are underway. We hope this issue can be positively resolved this year,” he noted.

Dmitriev made this comment following a business breakfast with members of the American Chamber of Commerce during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He also mentioned that the Chamber is working on the issue of resuming shipments of aircraft parts to Russia.

The U.S. closed its airspace to Russian planes in March 2022. Around 30 other countries, including EU members, made similar decisions. Russia responded with retaliatory measures.

Furthermore, Western countries banned supplying aircraft, components, and maintenance services to Russian companies for planes already delivered.

Moscow considers these sanctions illegal.

U.S. Energy Companies Want to Return to Russia

Dmitriev also added that U.S. energy companies want to return to the Russian market and suggested that they might be given minority stakes in various oil and gas projects.

"We believe that step by step, such absolutely foolish restrictions, which the [former U. S. President Joe] Biden administration imposed out of sheer malice, will gradually become a thing of the past,” said the head of the RDIF.

In March, Robert Agee, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, told RBC which sanctions American (and foreign) businesses in Russia wanted to be lifted first. He primarily named bans on servicing Western passenger planes in Russia and restrictions on supplies of aircraft parts. He also listed investment bans, sanctions on Russian banks, and others.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Europe Quietly Supports Hungary’s Veto on Ukraine’s EU Membership Bid
Europe
Europe Quietly Supports Hungary’s Veto on Ukraine’s EU Membership Bid
Man Grabs Toddler and Throws Him Violently on the Floor at Moscow Airport
Society
Man Grabs Toddler and Throws Him Violently on the Floor at Moscow Airport Видео 
Mass Detentions of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg Spark Diplomatic Tensions
World
Mass Detentions of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg Spark Diplomatic Tensions
Popular
Russian Forces Hit Key Fuel Hub for Ukraine's Navy in Precision Strike

The Russian army has struck an oil terminal supplying fuel to the Ukrainian Navy, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia Strikes Oil Terminal Supplying Ukrainian Navy
Mass Detentions of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg Spark Diplomatic Tensions
Russia and Azerbaijan at Odds as 2001 Murder Case Reignites Ethnic Tensions
Ukraine Confirms Number of Russian POWs Executed After Capture
A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening
A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening Nancy O'Brien Simpson Why Azerbaijan Cancels Russian Events Over Police Actions Lyuba Lulko Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma
Drinking Instant Coffee May Increase Risk of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Azerbaijan Forgets It Defeated Armenia, Not Russia
7 Surprising Cat Behaviors and What They Really Mean
7 Surprising Cat Behaviors and What They Really Mean
Last materials
US-Russia Direct Flights May Resume by End of 2025
Moscow Experiences Coldest End of June on Record
Russia Accuses Ukraine of War Crimes Amid POW Execution Claims
Double Chin Will Be Gone in Five Minutes
A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening
Ukraine Unveils Number of Executed Russian Soldiers
Why Azerbaijan Cancels Russian Events Over Police Actions
You’re Shortening Your Engine’s Life Without Knowing It
Brew Saffron Tea the Right Way: Unlock the Golden Health Gains
Naked Mole‑Rats: The Underground Superhero Revealed
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.