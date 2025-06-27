Brazil in Talks with Russia Over Floating Nuclear Reactors for Isolated Areas

The Brazilian government is considering the possibility of acquiring floating nuclear power plants from the Russian state corporation Rosatom for subsequent use in the Amazon River basin.

Photo: Wikipedia by Jlwad, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Amazon River

According to Folha de S. Paulo, the initiative is being discussed as part of efforts to address the issue of energy shortages in remote and hard-to-reach regions in the northwest of the country, where there is a particularly acute need for stable and environmentally friendly energy sources.

Brazilian authorities are looking at small modular reactors, including their floating versions, as a potential solution capable of providing reliable power to distant settlements.

These technologies allow for the deployment of energy systems without the need for large-scale infrastructure, which is especially difficult and costly to build in the Amazon jungle.

Floating nuclear power plants are mobile energy installations located on bodies of water, capable of generating electricity for coastal or remote areas. They are designed for use in regions with limited access to traditional energy resources and can supply electricity to both residential areas and industrial facilities.

One of the most well-known examples is Russia's floating nuclear power plant Akademik Lomonosov, which has already been commissioned in the Arctic, near the town of Pevek in Chukotka.

The northwestern region of Brazil, including the state of Amazonas, currently relies heavily on diesel generators, leading to high fuel costs and significant greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, fuel delivery to the region is carried out by air or river, making the supply process both expensive and unstable.

Given the context of global warming and Brazil's commitments to reducing carbon emissions, the government is aiming to replace carbon-intensive energy sources with cleaner alternatives.

Energy cooperation between Russia and Brazil is strengthening against the backdrop of a shared interest in diversifying their energy portfolios. Moscow is offering Brasília competitive technologies in the peaceful use of nuclear power, including support in the design, construction, and operation of small-scale nuclear power plants.

Beyond energy benefits, the partnership could become part of a broader technological exchange within the BRICS framework, aligning with the strategic interests of both countries.

As electricity demand rises in developing nations alongside a global push for sustainable development, Brazil is taking steps to modernize its energy infrastructure, viewing nuclear power as a key component of its future energy mix.