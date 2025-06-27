NATO Holds Drills Near Russian Border Based on Israel-Iran Conflict Tactics

NATO forces near Russia's border in Karelia have recently conducted drills simulating a breakthrough of Russian air defenses, based on scenarios from the recent Israeli-American campaign in Iran, the Izvestia newspaper said citing unnamed sources.

Photo: defense.gov by сержант Джон Кросби, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ U.S. Army Private Darrell Futrell lifts a 155mm shell

According to the outlet, NATO aircraft maneuvers in Finland near the Russian border took place as part of the Atlantic Trident 25 exercises held from June 16 to 27. The drills involved over 40 aircraft from the air forces of Finland, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom. Notably, the Izvestia reports that RQ-4D Phoenix reconnaissance drones were deployed to Finland for the first time during the exercise.

In parallel with Atlantic Trident 25, NATO also reportedly conducted another set of maneuvers titled Itakaira-2025/2, which were not officially announced by the alliance. These exercises included rapid aircraft launches, air combat, gaining air superiority, striking ground targets, and penetrating Russian air defense systems, according to the publication.

Military analyst Yuri Lyamin stated that NATO's growing strike presence along Russia's border necessitates a reinforcement of Russia's fighter aviation and air defense systems.

Another expert, Dmitry Kornev, suggested that in the event of actual hostilities in the region, NATO could deploy over 70 aircraft against Russia.

"At present, all NATO pilots are analyzing the Iran-Israel conflict experience, where fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft operated together with great effectiveness," Kornev noted.

Earlier, The War Zone (TWZ) reported that while Iran's air defense systems were not fully destroyed in the Israeli and US attacks, their integrated functionality was significantly disrupted. Restoring it will take time, giving Israel a period of airspace dominance.