World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

India, Russia Discuss S-400 Deliveries and Su-30MKI Modernization

India, Russia Finalize Delivery Timeline for Remaining S-400 Systems
World

India signed a deal in 2018 to purchase five regiments of the S-400 air defense system. Russia delivered three of them in 2021, and now the defense ministers of both countries have discussed the delivery of the remaining two.

S-400 Triumf
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
S-400 Triumf

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov discussed the supply of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, as well as the modernization of India's Su-30MKI fighter jets, India's Ministry of Defence said.

According to Indian Defence News, Russia reaffirmed its commitment to delivering the remaining two S-400 Triumf squadrons to India by 2026-2027.

"We had productive discussions on strengthening India-Russia defense cooperation,” Rajnath Singh posted on X following his meeting with Belousov.

The S-400 Triumf is a Russian long- and medium-range surface-to-air missile system designed to destroy aerospace threats. It can engage aerodynamic targets at a range of up to 400 km and ballistic targets traveling at speeds of up to 4.8 km/s at distances of up to 60 km.

The meeting between the defense chiefs took place on June 26 in Qingdao on the sidelines of the SCO defense ministers' summit.

India signed the $5.43 billion deal for five S-400 regiments in 2018. Russia began deliveries in 2021, with three systems deployed along India's borders with China and Pakistan. Last year, ANI reported that New Delhi had requested Moscow to expedite delivery of the fourth and fifth systems.

In May 2025, India used the S-400 to defend cities from a Pakistani attack. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later stated that the S-400s played a crucial role in the standoff with the neighboring country.

Earlier, India Today reported that delivery of the two remaining S-400 systems had been postponed to 2026. That same month, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev confirmed that Russia was fulfilling its contractual obligations.

Details

The S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler), previously known as the S-300 PMU-3, is a mobile surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed in the 1990s by Russia's NPO Almaz as an upgrade to the S-300 family of missiles. The S-400 was approved for service on 28 April 2007 and the first battalion of the systems assumed combat duty on 6 August 2007. The system is complemented by its successor, the S-500.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

S-400 Triumf
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia Deploys Upgraded Geran-2 AI-Enhanced Kamikaze Drone in Ukraine Conflict
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Deploys Upgraded Geran-2 AI-Enhanced Kamikaze Drone in Ukraine Conflict Видео 
Man Grabs Toddler and Throws Him Violently on the Floor at Moscow Airport
Society
Man Grabs Toddler and Throws Him Violently on the Floor at Moscow Airport Видео 
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
World
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
Popular
North Korean To Send 6,000 More Troops to Ukraine Conflict Zone

This development marks a significant shift, as it signals the most overt involvement of North Korean forces in the conflict to date

North Korea to Send Thousands More Troops to Ukraine
Iran Deploys Hypersonic Glide Vehicle and MIRV Warhead Against Israel for the First Time
Iran's Weapons That Broke Through Israel's Iron Dome: MIRV Warhead and Fattah Missile
Emergency Landing Grounds Critical B‑2A Bomber in Hawaii During Strategic Ruse
Vladimir Putin Says Israel-Iran Conflict Is Now History
NATO’s Hollow Triumph: A Summit of Illusions and Absent Agendas Lyuba Lulko Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Pentagon Unveils GBU‑57 'Massive Ordnance Penetrator' Following First Combat Use in Iran
Male Orangutan Gets Very Excited as Woman Visitor Kisses Him Through Glass Wall
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Gives Trump a 'Heavy Slap'
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Gives Trump a 'Heavy Slap'
Last materials
Russia Captures Key Lithium Deposit in Donetsk, Weakening Ukraine’s Resource Base
China Hails Putin's Answer to Provocative Question About Taiwan
Large Mako Shark Captured on Video Leaping High Above Water off Russia's Vladivostok
Putin Says Israel-Iran Conflict Over
US Military Spending to Rise by 13% Under Trump’s New Budget Plan
Russia and Ukraine Conduct New 106-for-106 Prisoner Exchange
Woman Kisses Male Orangutan at Moscow Zoo, Making Him React Accordingly
North Korea to Send Thousands More Troops to Ukraine
B‑2A Stealth Bomber Makes Emergency Landing Near Pearl Harbor During Strategic Deployment
Pentagon Unveils GBU‑57 'Bunker Buster' After First Combat Strike on Iran
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.