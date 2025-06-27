World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chinese Journalists Praise Putin for Giving Short Answer to Question About Taiwan

China Hails Putin's Answer to Provocative Question About Taiwan
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a short but meaningful response to Western journalist Keir Simmons, who asked him a provocative question about China and Taiwan, Chinese website Sohu reports.

Kaohsiung Music Center and Great Tiger Bridge during 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tiouraren (Y.-C. Tsai), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Kaohsiung Music Center and Great Tiger Bridge during 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival

The article recalled that in June 2021, Keir Simmons, an NBC journalist, asked the Russian leader how Moscow would react if China used force against Taiwan.

"Putin’s response was brief and profound: ‘I haven’t heard that the People’s Liberation Army of China plans to use force against Taiwan. In politics, we don’t play with hypotheticals, so I can’t comment on something that hasn’t happened,’” the article notes.

The Russian president did not explicitly support the Chinese authorities, but he did not oppose them either.

"With his answer, Putin skillfully avoided the journalist’s trap and did not damage relations with China," the article adds.

The China–Taiwan issue centers around the long-standing political and territorial dispute between the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Republic of China (ROC), commonly known as Taiwan. After the Chinese Civil War ended in 1949, the ROC government retreated to Taiwan while the PRC established control over mainland China. Since then, Beijing has considered Taiwan a breakaway province that must eventually be reunified with the mainland—by force if necessary—while Taiwan maintains its own democratic government, military, and economy, operating as a de facto independent state.

Tensions have escalated in recent years due to increasing Chinese military activity around the island and growing international support for Taiwan, particularly from the United States. Beijing opposes any form of Taiwanese independence or foreign diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, viewing such actions as violations of its "One China" policy. Meanwhile, a growing segment of Taiwan’s population identifies as distinctly Taiwanese, further complicating prospects for reunification. The situation remains a key flashpoint in East Asia, with global implications for regional security and U.S.-China relations.

