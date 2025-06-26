World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Vladimir Putin Says Israel-Iran Conflict Is Now History

Putin Says Israel-Iran Conflict Over
World

The conflict between Israel and Iran can be considered over, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Minsk, according to TASS.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: kremlin.ru by Кристина Кормилицына, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vladimir Putin

"The situation in the Middle East is calming down. The conflict between Israel and Iran, thank God, we can consider it a thing of the past," the Russian leader stated.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that the conflict in Ukraine and the situation involving Iran and Israel were essentially incomparable.

"The start of the conflict and Israel's strikes on Iran were completely unprovoked. As for the beginning of the special military operation [in Ukraine], its background is well known to everyone," the Kremlin representative said.

A ceasefire between Israel and Iran took effect on June 24. US President Donald Trump announced that the two sides had agreed to a truce, which, after 24 hours, would become the "official end” of the 12-day war.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
North Korea to Send Thousands More Troops to Ukraine
World
North Korea to Send Thousands More Troops to Ukraine
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
World
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
Iran Deploys Hypersonic Glide Vehicle and MIRV Warhead Against Israel for the First Time
World
Iran Deploys Hypersonic Glide Vehicle and MIRV Warhead Against Israel for the First Time Видео 
Popular
Russia's Special Military Operation Yields Strategic and Political Victories for Moscow

What began in 2022 as a contested "special military operation” has by mid-2025 evolved into a comprehensive political and strategic victory for Moscow

Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order
Putin, Lavrov Reject NATO Claims as Macron Calls for Rebuilding Trust
Emmanuel Macron Warns Against Endless Escalation, Opens Door to Russia Dialogue
New Geran-2 Drone Hits Kramatorsk UAV Facility, Video Shows Strike in Detail
Laser vs Drones: Russian Military Prepares New Weapon for Battlefield Debut
NATO’s Hollow Triumph: A Summit of Illusions and Absent Agendas Lyuba Lulko Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Zelensky Seeks Stronger Words as Trump Blocks Harsher NATO Language on Russia
Trump Claims Putin Wants Exit From Ukraine War, Warns of Possible Wider Ambitions
The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda
The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda
Last materials
Large Mako Shark Captured on Video Leaping High Above Water off Russia's Vladivostok
Putin Says Israel-Iran Conflict Over
US Military Spending to Rise by 13% Under Trump’s New Budget Plan
Russia and Ukraine Conduct New 106-for-106 Prisoner Exchange
Woman Kisses Male Orangutan at Moscow Zoo, Making Him React Accordingly
North Korea to Send Thousands More Troops to Ukraine
B‑2A Stealth Bomber Makes Emergency Landing Near Pearl Harbor During Strategic Deployment
Pentagon Unveils GBU‑57 'Bunker Buster' After First Combat Strike on Iran
Ukraine’s Public Debt Surges to $180 Billion Amid War and Western Support
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.