Vladimir Putin Says Israel-Iran Conflict Is Now History

Putin Says Israel-Iran Conflict Over

The conflict between Israel and Iran can be considered over, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Minsk, according to TASS.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Кристина Кормилицына, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin

"The situation in the Middle East is calming down. The conflict between Israel and Iran, thank God, we can consider it a thing of the past," the Russian leader stated.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that the conflict in Ukraine and the situation involving Iran and Israel were essentially incomparable.

"The start of the conflict and Israel's strikes on Iran were completely unprovoked. As for the beginning of the special military operation [in Ukraine], its background is well known to everyone," the Kremlin representative said.

A ceasefire between Israel and Iran took effect on June 24. US President Donald Trump announced that the two sides had agreed to a truce, which, after 24 hours, would become the "official end” of the 12-day war.