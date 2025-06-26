Trump Proposes Trillion-Dollar Military Budget, Cites Hypersonic Missile Production

US President Donald Trump has requested a $1.01 trillion defense budget from Congress, which will cause the country's military spending in 2026 to grow at a double-digit rate year-over-year.
"That's 13 percent more than the approved levels for the 2025 fiscal year," a US military official said.
Trump had already shared his plan to spend a trillion dollars on the military over the course of a year back in May, during a speech to graduates of the West Point military academy.
"I won't cut it (the defense budget-even by 10 cents),” he said at the time, adding that there are other areas where spending can be reduced. He also emphasized that the US has developed hypersonic missiles, which are now being produced "in large quantities.”
At a press conference following the NATO summit, the US president mused about the possibility of temporarily renaming the Department of Defense back to the 'Department of War.' He linked the departure from the term 'war minister' to political correctness.
"Maybe we'll call it that for a couple of weeks, because we feel like warriors,” Trump remarked.
