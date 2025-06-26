World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump Proposes Trillion-Dollar Military Budget, Cites Hypersonic Missile Production

US Military Spending to Rise by 13% Under Trump’s New Budget Plan
World

US President Donald Trump has requested a $1.01 trillion defense budget from Congress, which will cause the country's military spending in 2026 to grow at a double-digit rate year-over-year.

Donald Trump and Marco Rubio
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump and Marco Rubio

"That's 13 percent more than the approved levels for the 2025 fiscal year," a US military official said.

Trump had already shared his plan to spend a trillion dollars on the military over the course of a year back in May, during a speech to graduates of the West Point military academy.

"I won't cut it (the defense budget-even by 10 cents),” he said at the time, adding that there are other areas where spending can be reduced. He also emphasized that the US has developed hypersonic missiles, which are now being produced "in large quantities.”

At a press conference following the NATO summit, the US president mused about the possibility of temporarily renaming the Department of Defense back to the 'Department of War.' He linked the departure from the term 'war minister' to political correctness.

"Maybe we'll call it that for a couple of weeks, because we feel like warriors,” Trump remarked.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
World
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
Trump’s NATO Speech Marks Shift in Alliance’s Russia Policy
World
Trump’s NATO Speech Marks Shift in Alliance’s Russia Policy
Popular
Russia's Special Military Operation Yields Strategic and Political Victories for Moscow

What began in 2022 as a contested "special military operation” has by mid-2025 evolved into a comprehensive political and strategic victory for Moscow

Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order
Putin, Lavrov Reject NATO Claims as Macron Calls for Rebuilding Trust
Emmanuel Macron Warns Against Endless Escalation, Opens Door to Russia Dialogue
New Geran-2 Drone Hits Kramatorsk UAV Facility, Video Shows Strike in Detail
Laser vs Drones: Russian Military Prepares New Weapon for Battlefield Debut
NATO’s Hollow Triumph: A Summit of Illusions and Absent Agendas Lyuba Lulko Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Zelensky Seeks Stronger Words as Trump Blocks Harsher NATO Language on Russia
Trump Claims Putin Wants Exit From Ukraine War, Warns of Possible Wider Ambitions
The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda
The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda
Last materials
Large Mako Shark Captured on Video Leaping High Above Water off Russia's Vladivostok
Putin Says Israel-Iran Conflict Over
US Military Spending to Rise by 13% Under Trump’s New Budget Plan
Russia and Ukraine Conduct New 106-for-106 Prisoner Exchange
Woman Kisses Male Orangutan at Moscow Zoo, Making Him React Accordingly
North Korea to Send Thousands More Troops to Ukraine
B‑2A Stealth Bomber Makes Emergency Landing Near Pearl Harbor During Strategic Deployment
Pentagon Unveils GBU‑57 'Bunker Buster' After First Combat Strike on Iran
Ukraine’s Public Debt Surges to $180 Billion Amid War and Western Support
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.